close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Protean eGov Tech IPO receives full subscription on Day 1 of offer

The Rs 490-crore IPO, with a price band of Rs 752-792 per share, will conclude on November 8

Protean eGov Tech

Protean eGov Tech IPO | Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies received full subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.
The initial share sale received bids for 46,91,250 shares against 43,78,700 shares on offer, translating into 1.07 times subscription, as per NSE data.
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.49 times while non institutional investors quota got subscribed 1.65 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1 per cent subscription

Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) on Friday said it has mobilized a little over Rs 143 crore from anchor investors.
The public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The OFS size has been reduced to 61.91 lakh equity shares from 1.28 crore equity shares planned earlier.
Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.
The Rs 490-crore IPO, with a price band of Rs 752-792 per share, will conclude on November 8.
Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualizing, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.
The company collaborated with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.
Originally set up as a depository in 1995, it created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India.
ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers to the offer.
Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE.

Also Read

Protean, Google Cloud collaborate to drive digital public infrastructure

Protean eGov Tech IPO to open on Nov 6, sets price band at Rs 752-792

Protean eGov Technologies raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

Cello World subscribed 38.9x; Protean eGov's Rs 490 crore IPO to open Nov 6

Protean, PayNearby partner for providing credit services on ONDC network

Accent Microcell files draft papers with NSE Emerge to float public offer

Protean eGov Technologies raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.74 times on first day of offer

ASK sets price band; Old Bridge Capital files papers for MF offering

Record number of small, medium-sized firms going public in India this year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : IPO IPO activity IPO India

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon