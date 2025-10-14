Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Rubicon Research IPO booked 104x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rubicon Research IPO booked 104x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on the official portals of the NSE, BSE, or through MUFG Intime India

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Monday, October 13, 2025, and received a robust response from investors. 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rubicon Research IPO was subscribed 103.9 times, receiving bids for 1.7 billion shares against 16.45 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 130.26 times, followed by  Non-Institutional Investors at 97.61 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 35.47 times.
 
 
Investors can check their allotment status on the official portals of the NSE, BSE, or through MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue, once the process is complete.

Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Rubicon Research' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:

  • Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Rubicon Research’ under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
  • Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status

Rubicon Research IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Rubicon Research were trading at ₹612 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹127 or 26.19 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹461 to ₹485.

Rubicon Research IPO listing date

Rubicon Research IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, October 9, and closed on Monday, October 13, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 15. Shares of Rubicon Research are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. 
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt availed by the company, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India poised to rise in trading debut after $1.3 bn IPO

Indian stock market, stock market

Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut to test strength of IPO market next week

initial public offering, IPO

Integris Medtech files IPO papers with Sebi to garner ₹3,500-4,000 cr

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO opens Oct 15; sets price band at ₹1,014-1,065: Key details

Topics : IPO Tracker IPOs IPO allotment IPO market IPO GMP Markets BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon