Rubicon Research IPO booked 104x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Monday, October 13, 2025, and received a robust response from investors.
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rubicon Research IPO was subscribed 103.9 times, receiving bids for 1.7 billion shares against 16.45 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 130.26 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 97.61 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 35.47 times.
Investors can check their allotment status on the official portals of the NSE, BSE, or through MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue, once the process is complete.
Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Rubicon Research' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:
- Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Rubicon Research’ under the list of IPOs
- Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
- Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status
Rubicon Research IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Rubicon Research were trading at ₹612 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹127 or 26.19 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹461 to ₹485.
Rubicon Research IPO listing date
Rubicon Research IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, October 9, and closed on Monday, October 13, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 15. Shares of Rubicon Research are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt availed by the company, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.