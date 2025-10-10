Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are among the key names set to debut on the exchanges, alongside Canara Robeco Asset Management, Rubicon Research, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance

IPO Calendar

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: After a busy week in the Indian primary market, activity is expected to slow down in the coming week from Monday, October 13, to Friday, October 17, 2025. While no new SME IPOs are scheduled and only one mainboard issue is set to open for subscription, the focus will shift to notable listings. Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are among the key names set to debut on the exchanges, alongside Canara Robeco Asset Management, Rubicon Research, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance. Additionally, four companies are set to make their debut on the SME platforms next week. 

Upcoming IPOs next week

Midwest IPO details

The public offering of Midwest is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and close on Friday, October 17, 2025. Midwest IPO is a book-built issue of ₹451 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.9 million shares. The price band is set at ₹1,014-1,065 per share, and the lot size is 14 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 14 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,910. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Friday, October 24, 2025.
 

IPO listings next week

Tata Capital is scheduled to list on Monday, October 13, followed by LG Electronics India on Tuesday, October 14. Later in the week, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Rubicon Research will debut on Thursday, October 16, while Canara HSBC Life Insurance is set to list on Friday, October 17.
 
In the SME category, Mittal Section and Shlokka Dyes will list on Tuesday, October 14, followed by SK Minerals and Sihora Industries on Friday, October 17.
 
Tata Capital's IPO closed for bidding on October 8 and saw a relatively muted response from investors. According to data from the NSE, the issue was subscribed 1.95 times, receiving bids for 651.23 million shares against 333.4 million shares on offer.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 329 pts, Nifty nears 25,300; SBI, Maruti rally 2%

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO opens Oct 15; sets price band at ₹1,014-1,065: Key details

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO allotment finalised; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP

GMP shows upbeat mood for Canara HSBC Life IPO; here's all you need to know

LG Electronics IPO allotment

LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP

 
In contrast, LG Electronics India drew strong interest from the market. Its IPO closed on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and was subscribed 54.02 times, with investors bidding for 3.85 billion shares compared to the 71.33 million shares available.
 
Among the ongoing issues, the IPOs of Canara Robeco Asset Management and Rubicon Research are set to close on Monday, October 13. As of 3 PM on October 10, they were subscribed 42 per cent and 1.21 times respectively.
 
Meanwhile, Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s IPO, which opened on Friday, October 10, has seen a slow start, with only 8 per cent of the issue subscribed so far.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Canara HSBC Life raises ₹750 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offering, IPO

LG Electronics India's ₹11,607 crore IPO draws record ₹4.4 trillion bids

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO opens Oct 10: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

LG Electronics IPO GMP

LG Electronics IPO demand soars on Day 3; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 27%

Topics : LG Electronics Stock Market IPOs IPO Calendar Markets Tata Capital Canara HSBC Life share market IPO market SME IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon