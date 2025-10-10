Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Integris Medtech files IPO papers with Sebi to garner ₹3,500-4,000 cr

Integris Medtech files IPO papers with Sebi to garner ₹3,500-4,000 cr

According to the DRHP filed on Thursday, Integris Medtech's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity worth ₹925 crore and an offer for sale of 2.16 crore equity shares by promoters

initial public offering, IPO

The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, Germany, and the Netherlands, and work with global manufacturers supporting a portfolio of medical devices and laboratory solutions sold in more than 65 countries as of June 30, 2025.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Integris Medtech, a diversified medical technology platform, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), with people familiar with the matter pegging the issue size between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore.

With this, the company, which manufactures and distributes cardiac stents, is eyeing a valuation of Rs 11,000-13,000 crore, they added.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday, Integris Medtech's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity worth Rs 925 crore and an offer for sale of 2.16 crore equity shares by promoters.

As part of the OFS, Evercure Holdings Pte Ltd, Gurmit Singh Chugh, and Punita Sharma will offload shares.

 

Proceeds of the fresh issue will primarily be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

LG Electronics

InGovern flags potential liabilities and risks in LG Electronics India IPO

WeWork

WeWork India IPO closes on last day with 1.15 times subscription

Tata Capital

Tata Capital IPO subscribed 75% on second day of ₹15,512 cr share sale

WeWork

Bombay HC seeks Sebi response on plea alleging irregularities in WeWork IPO

Backed by private equity player Everstone Capital, Integris Medtech may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 185 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Co-founded by Gurmit Singh Chugh and Punita Sharma, Integris Medtech has expertise in developing, manufacturing, commercialising and selling a broad and integrated portfolio of medical devices and solutions. Its portfolio includes cardiovascular devices, clinical diagnostics, and scientific laboratory solutions.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, Germany, and the Netherlands, and work with global manufacturers supporting a portfolio of medical devices and laboratory solutions sold in more than 65 countries as of June 30, 2025.

Financially, Integris Medtech's total income grew 24 per cent to Rs 1,959.58 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,582.25 crore in the previous year. Additionally, the company saw a positive turnaround by recording Rs 7.06 crore profit in FY25 compared to a loss of Rs 4.8 crore in FY24.

To assist the public offering, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and IIFL Capital Services have been appointed as merchant bankers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO opens Oct 15; sets price band at ₹1,014-1,065: Key details

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO allotment finalised; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP

GMP shows upbeat mood for Canara HSBC Life IPO; here's all you need to know

LG Electronics IPO allotment

LG Electronics IPO explodes with record bids: Check allotment status, GMP

Topics : IPO SEBI Stock Market Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon