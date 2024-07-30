Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi proposes measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Sebi also proposed weekly options contracts to be provided on a single benchmark index of an exchange and brokerages to collect option premiums on an upfront basis from their clients

sebi market

India has flagged risks from speculative trading by so-called retail investors. | Representative Image

Reuters MUMBAI/BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator on Tuesday proposed a series of near-term measures to prevent speculative trading in index derivatives, including curbing multiple option contract expiries and increasing the size of options contracts.
 
India has flagged risks from speculative trading by so-called retail investors.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to initially set a minimum value of 1.5 million to 2 million rupees ($18,000-$24,000) for derivative contracts, and after six months, it will raise the threshold to up to 3 million rupees.
 
The Sebi also proposed weekly options contracts to be provided on a single benchmark index of an exchange and brokerages to collect option premiums on an upfront basis from their clients. It has also proposed an increase in margins on near-term expiry.
 
The massive changes will bring down retail volumes on options, hit many high frequency traders and people who use algorithm for trades as well as exchanges, said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of Fintrekk Capital.
 
The markets regulator sought a policy intervention after the notional value of traded index options more than doubled in 2023-2024 to $907.09 trillion.
 

More From This Section

Colgate shares settle 5% higher after hitting all-time high on Q1 earnings

Stock Market Highlights, July 30: Benchmarks end flat; Smallcap stocks shine

Jindal Drilling stock price zooms 18% after mixed June quarter performance

Foreign investors unhappy after India restores curbs on some bond purchases

This Ashish Kacholia stock has zoomed 55% in July; up 125% from June low

The share of retail investors in derivative trading volumes has risen to 41 per cent so far 2024 from 2 per cent in 2018 .


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Sebi launches chatbot SEVA, Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion, and more

Market regulator Sebi plans to widen net to curb insider trading

Senores Pharma files IPO with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 500 cr via fresh issue

PSU banks may get another 2-year extension to comply with Sebi's MPS norms

Topics : SEBI Derivative trading Regulations Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon