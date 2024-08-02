India ranks one in number of IPOs and issuances globally: Sebi's Buch

pic.twitter.com/Y2zedKsoyS India ranks number one in the total number of IPOs and issuances anywhere in the world: Ms Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at #CAPAM2024 August 2, 2024

IPOs are a mechanism for private companies to offload their shares to the general public via the stock exchanges. “We are creating a demystified IPO document…the document will say that you fill in the given blanks…,” she said, adding that for any ifs and buts, there will be separate columns.

“We had set up 16 working groups for ease of doing business. So, the idea is that throughout the life of an entity that comes under our jurisdiction, there should be ease of doing business, and we should ensure that we are accountable for what we do, and this is our transparency,” Puri said.

She further added that the documents will be formed to appear precise, without any complex languages.

Besides Puri, NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan was among the other dignitaries at the event. On Nifty hitting the record 25,000 point mark on Thursday, Chauhan highlighted that it was the hard work of 30 years. He also revealed that from the initial 10-20 million investors, today the exchange hosts 100 direct investors.

“Indian stock markets are reaching out to the people in India,” the NSE CEO said, noting that the 100 million investors have pumped $5.5 billion into the markets. He further highlighted India’s impressive market capitalisation feat, which is the fourth largest in the world after the United States, China, and Japan.