India ranks one in number of IPOs and issuances globally: Sebi's Buch

India stands at the first spot when it comes to the total number of IPOs or initial public offerings and issuances anywhere in the world, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday.
Buch was addressing the FICCI’s 21st Annual Capital Markets Conference 2024 on the theme – ‘Capital Market Reforms 2.0 for Viksit Bharat’ event, held in Mumbai.
She further highlighted that the market regulator body is working towards simplifying the IPO documents and filing templates. For easing the mechanism for listing startups, Sebi is working to tweak the key performance indicators, she said.
India ranks number one in the total number of IPOs and issuances anywhere in the world: Ms Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at #CAPAM2024. pic.twitter.com/Y2zedKsoyS— FICCI (@ficci_india) August 2, 2024
IPOs are a mechanism for private companies to offload their shares to the general public via the stock exchanges. “We are creating a demystified IPO document…the document will say that you fill in the given blanks…,” she said, adding that for any ifs and buts, there will be separate columns.
“We had set up 16 working groups for ease of doing business. So, the idea is that throughout the life of an entity that comes under our jurisdiction, there should be ease of doing business, and we should ensure that we are accountable for what we do, and this is our transparency,” Puri said.
She further added that the documents will be formed to appear precise, without any complex languages.
Besides Puri, NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan was among the other dignitaries at the event. On Nifty hitting the record 25,000 point mark on Thursday, Chauhan highlighted that it was the hard work of 30 years. He also revealed that from the initial 10-20 million investors, today the exchange hosts 100 direct investors.
“Indian stock markets are reaching out to the people in India,” the NSE CEO said, noting that the 100 million investors have pumped $5.5 billion into the markets. He further highlighted India’s impressive market capitalisation feat, which is the fourth largest in the world after the United States, China, and Japan.