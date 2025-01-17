Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO gets 32 times subscription on day 2

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO gets 32 times subscription on day 2

The initial share sale got bids for 49,73,74,020 shares against 1,55,12,978 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd received 32.06 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Friday.

The initial share sale got bids for 49,73,74,020 shares against 1,55,12,978 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 76.33 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 30.93 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 31 per cent subscription.

Refrigerants supplier Stallion India Fluorochemicals on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 85-90 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO has a fresh issue of 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji.

 

Also Read

IPO

IPO calendar: 4 new issues, 7 listings to ignite primary markets next week

IPO

Last day! Kabra Jewels IPO ends today; subscription rises 127x, GMP up 82%

IPO

Rikhav Securities IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

stock market BSE building

Markets Today: Wipro, TechM, RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; FIIs; Capital Infra IPO

IPO

Rikhav Securities IPO Day 2; subscription surpasses 20x, GMP zooms 81%

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is pegged at Rs 199.45 crore.

The public issue will conclude on January 20.

Proceeds from the issue will be used towards funding working capital requirements, capital expenditure for its proposed facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is engaged in the sale of refrigerants and industrial gases, along with related products. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including air-conditioning and refrigeration, firefighting, semiconductor manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medicals, glass bottle manufacturing, aerosols, and spray foam applications.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

More From This Section

IPO rush, market

AIBI predicts 1,000 IPOs in India over the next two financial years

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO to open on Jan 22, sets price band at Rs 279-294 per share

IPO rush, market

Laxmi Dental IPO sees 113.97 times subscription on bidding's last day

ipo market listing share market

Laxmi Dental IPO sees 16 times subscription on second day of offer

IPO

Laxmi Dental IPO receives 5.28 times subscription on first day of bidding

Topics : IPOs Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon