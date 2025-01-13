Business Standard

Laxmi Dental IPO receives 5.28 times subscription on first day of bidding

Laxmi Dental IPO receives 5.28 times subscription on first day of bidding

The initial share sale received bids for 4,73,96,250 shares against 89,70,371 shares on offer, translating into 5.28 times subscription

IPO

The issue with a price band of Rs 407-428 per scrip will conclude on January 15.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Laxmi Dental Ltd got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Monday and finally ended the day with 5.28 times subscription.

The initial share sale received bids for 4,73,96,250 shares against 89,70,371 shares on offer, translating into 5.28 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE. 

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 12.40 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 10.85 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 13 per cent subscription.

 

OrbiMed-backed Laxmi Dental has collected a little over Rs 314 crore from anchor investors.

The issue with a price band of Rs 407-428 per scrip will conclude on January 15.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares for up to Rs 138 crore and an OFS of up to 1.31 crore equity shares worth Rs 560 crore by promoters -- Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar and Sameer Kamlesh Merchant, and other shareholders, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Under the OFS, investor OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will also offload shares of leading B2C dental aligner company Laxmi Dental. The promoters and promoter group owned a 46.56 per cent stake in the company, while public shareholders held a 53.44 per cent holding.

As per the RHP, the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of debt, funding of capital expenditure requirements, investment in its subsidiary Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd and general corporate purposes.

Laxmi Dental, an end-to-end integrated dental products company, has a comprehensive portfolio that includes custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products like aligner solutions and paediatric dental products.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

