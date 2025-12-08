Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

Ahead of its IPO, Wakefit Innovations raised ₹580 crore from 33 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 5

Wakefit Innovations IPO

Wakefit Innovations IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wakefit Innovations IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations, a D2C home and sleep solutions company, opens for public subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025. The mainline offering worth ₹1,288.9 crore comprises a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹911.71 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Wakefit Innovations raised ₹580 crore from 33 institutional investors via an anchor book on December 5. The company allocated 29.7 crore shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹185 to ₹195.
 
 
Marquee investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis MF, Nippon Life India, Mirae Asset, Tata MF, HSBC MF, Edelweiss, and Mahindra Manulife, Prudential Hong Kong, Amundi Funds, Steadview Capital, Ashoka WhiteOak, HDFC Life Insurance, 360 ONE, and Bajaj Life Insurance, participated in the anchor book. 

Wakefit Innovations IPO review

According to analysts at SBI Securities, over the last three years, Wakefit has delivered a revenue CAGR of 25 per cent
while simultaneously turning Ebitda positive in FY24 and PAT positive in H1FY26, respectively. "At the upper price band of ₹195, the issue is valued at an EV/Sales multiple of 4.7x based on the post-issue capital. On comparing with its listed peer,

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty under pressure; IndiGo down 4%, SpiceJet zooms 12%

Meesho IPO allotment

Meesho IPO subscribed 79x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Osho Krishnan stock recommendations

Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital Management

Near-term lag, long-term leadership: India's market story endurespremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

ICICI Prudential AMC to launch IPO on Dec 12 as Prudential sells 10% stake

the issue appears to be expensive," the brokerage said. The brokerage recommends investors to 'Avoid' the issue and track the company’s performance post listing.  ALSO READ | Check Meesho IPO Allotment status, GMP, listing date

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP

On Monday, December 8, the unlisted shares of Wakefit Innovations were trading at ₹231, up ₹36 or 18.5 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Wakefit Innovations IPO:

Wakefit Innovations IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Thursday, December 11, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Wakefit Innovations IPO lot size

Wakefit Innovations has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹185 to ₹195 per share. The lot size for an application is 76 shares.

Wakefit Innovations IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are acting as book-running lead managers.

Wakefit Innovations IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹30.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up 117 new COCO - regular stores, and ₹161.5 crore for lease, sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing COCO – regular stores. Additionally, the company will use ₹15.4 crore for the purchase of new equipment and machinery, and ₹108.4 crore for marketing and advertisement expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires IPOs overall bid exceeds ₹3 trillionpremium

mainboard IPOs, IPO launches, primary market, IPO mobilisation, fundraising, record year, Rs 1.7 trillion, Park Medi World, Corona Remedies, Nephrocare Health, Wakefit Innovations, ICICI Prudential Asset Management IPO, Nifty, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty

Mainboard IPOs score a century for the first time after 18 yearspremium

Vidya Wires IPO last day

Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar: D-Street braces for 9 new issues; Meesho, Aequs listings

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! Aequs IPO closes today; subscription rises 28x, GMP at 37%

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO market IPO GMP IPO activity Markets NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon