Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 12.57 times on last day of subscription

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd was subscribed 12.57 times on the last day of subscription on Monday.

The initial share sale got bids for 24,28,83,090 shares against 1,93,26,761 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 16.73 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 8.85 times subscription.

The quota for retail individual investors got subscribed 5.94 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 392 crore and offer for sale of up to 10,449,816 equity shares. The company's IPO had a price range of Rs 156-164 a share.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Wednesday said it mobilised Rs 253.52 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read 7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23 IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say Yatra Online IPO receives 30% subscription on second day of bidding R R Kabel's Rs 1,964 cr IPO subscribed 18.69 times on final day of bidding Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' IPO receives 43% subscription on Day 2 Yatra Online's Rs 775 crore IPO subscribed 11% on first day of bidding Sai Silks sets Rs 210-222 per share price band for Rs 1,201 crore IPO

The company proposes to utilise Rs 300 crore of the net proceeds on expenditure towards customer acquisition and retention, up to Rs 40 crore on expenditure for the development of technology and products, and up to Rs 17.08 crore to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed of by the firm.

Founded in 2011, the company has created a market niche in the country by offering a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management (through SaaS), the firm said.

ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.