Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Zelio hits the road to IPO: EV maker going public on September 30; details

Zelio hits the road to IPO: EV maker going public on September 30; details

The public subscription period will be open from September 30 to October 3, 2025

Zelio IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zelio E-Mobility IPO: Electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, Zelio E-Mobility has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹78 crore through this SME IPO. The public subscription period will be open from September 30 to October 3, 2025. Additionally, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on the same day as the opening, September 30, 2025.

IPO structure, price band

The IPO will consist of a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), totaling 57,60,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. Of these, 46,20,000 equity shares are part of the fresh issue, intended to raise new capital for the company, while the remaining 11,40,000 equity shares are being offered by the promoters under the OFS route. The promoter group, which includes Niraj Arya, Kunal Arya, and Deepak Arya, will participate in the offer for sale.
 
 
The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹129 to ₹136 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. This means that the minimum investment required per lot will range from ₹2,58,000 to ₹2,72,000, depending on the final issue price.  Zelio E-Mobility shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Lead manager, registrar details

Hem Securities is acting as the book running lead manager (BRLM) for the IPO, while Maashitla Securities has been appointed as the registrar for the public issue.

Allocation of IPO proceeds

The company has clarified that it will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale portion. The promoter selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portions of the proceeds after deducting their share of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes. Except for listing fees, all other IPO-related costs will be shared between the company and the promoters, in proportion to their respective proceeds from the Fresh Issue and the Offer for Sale.

Also Read

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

IPO, Initial public offerings

Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Ivalue Infosolutions shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 5% discount

IPO

Jinkushal Industries IPO opens today with big-name backers; time to apply?

Trualt Bioenergy IPO

Trualt Bioenergy opens with 16% GMP: Should you invest in ethanol giant?

 
The net proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be used for multiple purposes. These include repayment and/or prepayment, in full or part, of existing borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of a new manufacturing unit, meeting working capital requirements, and addressing general corporate expenses.

About Zelio E-Mobility

Zelio E-Mobility is engaged in the manufacturing, assembling, and supply of electric vehicles, with a focus on electric two-wheelers (E-2Ws) and electric three-wheelers (3Ws). The company markets its E-2Ws under the brand name “Zelio”, while its 3Ws are branded as “Tanga”. The company is dedicated to sustainable transportation solutions, offering vehicles that contribute to lower emissions, reduced noise pollution, and better energy efficiency.
 
Zelio began commercial operations with the launch of its first electric scooters in FY 2021–22. The company operates through a wide network of exclusive and non-exclusive dealers, serving customers across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas of India.

Financial snapshot

In FY25, Zelio E-Mobility reported a revenue of ₹172 crore, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) standing at ₹21 crore and profit after tax (PAT) at ₹16 crore. The company's net worth was stood at ₹26.67 crore, with return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 59.96 per cent.
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah to invest ₹460 crore in offline, hybrid centers

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment

Ganesh Consumer IPO allotment today; Step-by-step guide to check status

Atlanta Electricals IPO ALLOTMENT

Applied for Atlanta Electricals IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

phonepe

PhonePe files draft papers via confidential route ahead of likely IPO

Topics : IPO GMP IPO listing time IPO allotment IPO REVIEW BSE SME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon