Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Amfi moots new MF-VRA plan with tax incentives, portability features

Amfi moots new MF-VRA plan with tax incentives, portability features

Amfi has proposed a Mutual Fund-Voluntary Retirement Account to boost retirement preparedness, offering tax incentives, portability and lifecycle-based investment options

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday proposed the idea of a Mutual Fund–Voluntary Retirement Account (MF-VRA) to address the country’s retirement preparedness challenge.
 
The proposal, outlined in a white paper jointly prepared by Crisil Intelligence and Amfi, is modelled on the US 401(k) plan. It seeks to provide individuals with a voluntary, employer-linked retirement product managed by mutual funds (MFs), offering features such as tax incentives, portability and lifecycle-based investment options.
 
Amfi has called upon key stakeholders — including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the ministries of labour and finance — to introduce enabling regulatory changes.
 
 
According to the proposal, MF-VRA would allow employers to co-contribute along with employees.
 
Dedicated retirement lifecycle funds, managed by fund houses, would automatically rebalance as investors age. Withdrawals would be restricted until retirement, barring hardship exceptions, to ensure long-term corpus preservation, the association said.
 
“The mutual fund industry, with its transparent and well-regulated framework, offers a ‘Sahi choice’ for building a robust retirement corpus through systematic, long-term investing. In doing so, these investments safeguard personal independence while channelling savings into productive capital, which fuels India’s growth,” said Amfi chairman Navneet Munot.
 
With mutual fund assets crossing Rs 75 trillion, the industry believes it is well positioned to channel household savings into long-term retirement security.
 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

