Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds emerging as competitor to bank deposits: RBI Bulletin

Mutual funds emerging as competitor to bank deposits: RBI Bulletin

As MF AUM to bank deposit ratio doubles in 10 years

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

However, despite the sharp growth, India’s MF penetration remains modest compared to advanced economies, suggesting substantial room for growth.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) are increasingly becoming a strong alternative to traditional bank deposits as an investment avenue, particularly among India’s aspirational middle class, according to the latest Bulletin from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The ratio of MF assets under management (AUM) to total bank deposits has more than doubled during the 10-year period ending March 2024, rising from 10 per cent to 23.8 per cent, the central bank noted.
 
The MF AUM is now nearly one-third of the bank deposits. In May 2025, MFs had an AUM of ₹72.2 trillion, equivalent to 31.2 per cent of the bank deposits at ₹231.7 trillion, showed a Franklin Templeton MF study.
 
 
The rising MF penetration, according to an analysis of past RBI data, can be attributed to the growing familiarity with the equity market, lower fixed deposit rates, and optimism about the business environment in the country, which play a significant role in driving flows to equity MFs.
 
"A persistently low fixed deposit rate for an extended period might eventually lead people to search for other asset classes that offer higher returns, thereby increasing equity MF flows," the study noted.

Also Read

Nilesh Shah

Market complacent on tariffs; additional 25% pure hypocrisy: Nilesh Shah

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

Bond yields rise to around five-month high on fears of increased supply

mut­ual fund

Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investmentspremium

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Angel One AMC launches Gold ETF, Gold ETF Fund of Fund: Who should invest?

savings, savings account

Low savings account interest rates fuel a rush to liquid mutual fundspremium

 
In the past decade, MFs have witnessed rapid growth in popularity, supported by higher income levels, rising financial awareness, a young investor base, deeper internet penetration, and the expansion of digital platforms. "The success of the marketing initiatives led by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is leading into buildup of trust," the Bulletin stated.
 
AUM of the MF industry has grown from ₹6.1 trillion in March 2010 to ₹65.7 trillion in March 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1 per cent. 
 
The rising popularity of MFs is also visible in the segregated household investment data. The share of MFs in the household sector’s gross financial savings increased from 0.9 per cent in 2011-12 (FY12) to 6 per cent in FY23.
 
However, despite the sharp growth, India’s MF penetration remains modest compared to advanced economies, suggesting substantial room for growth. With favourable demographics, rising incomes, and expanding digital access, MFs are expected to attract an increasing share of household financial savings.
 
“As India progresses towards a $10 trillion economy, equity MFs are likely to become a cornerstone of household savings, providing a vital channel for mobilising long-term capital,” the Bulletin stated.
 
The report also cautions against risks arising from concentration in relatively illiquid market segments. Equity MFs collectively hold over ₹14 trillion in smallcap and midcap stocks, accounting for more than a quarter of their total holdings. In the event of large-scale redemptions, liquidity pressures could spill over to the broader market, though the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put in place measures to prevent such an incident, it noted.

More From This Section

specialised investment fund, fund houses, MF distributors, Mutual fund

Distributors voice concerns with NSE's updated mutual fund platformpremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Specialised investment funds rollout nears as AMCs secure Sebi approvalspremium

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows

Sponsor banks boost MF flows as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank add heftpremium

NFO

The jolt that broke the silence: NFOs lift MF investor count in Julypremium

mutual fund

Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposurepremium

Topics : Mutual Funds assets under management Markets MF Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon