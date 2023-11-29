Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Axis AMC eyes Rs 3 trillion AUM by March; expects Rs 2,500 cr from new fund

The Axis Bank subsidiary which competes with 44 other players, is also eyeing around Rs 3 lakh AUM by the end of this fiscal, given the market rally

mutual funds, MFs

The fund will track Nifty manufacturing index and will be managed by Shreyash Devalkar and Nitin Arora.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched a manufacturing fund and has set a target of collecting at least Rs 2,500 crore during the offer period.
The Axis Bank subsidiary which competes with 44 other players, is also eyeing around Rs 3 lakh AUM by the end of this fiscal, given the market rally.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fund house opened the year with an AUM (assets under management) over Rs 2.25 trillion.
The open-ended equity scheme represents the manufacturing theme and opens for subscription from December 1 and closes on December 15.
The fund will track Nifty manufacturing index and will be managed by Shreyash Devalkar and Nitin Arora, the company announced here.
If 10 per cent of the investment is redeemed/switched within 12 months from the date of allotment there will be no exit load, while for the remaining investment there will be a 1 per cent charge, B Gop Kumar, managing director & chief executive of the fund house said.
On the overall AUM target for the year, Kumar said the growth has been very good for the company and hopes to close the year with Rs 2.8-3 lakh crore in AUM driven by SIPs and fixed-income funds.
On the new fund offer, Raghav Iyengar said they have set an internal target of collecting at least Rs 2,500 crore during the offer period.
Kumar said the fund will endeavour to harness the potential of the country's growing manufacturing theme, which of late has been gaining increased traction.
The fund managers see increased scope for exports to the US and Europe, when it comes to capital goods and power section equipment.
The country is transitioning rapidly, thanks to significant government impetus, favourable policy frameworks, and the improving cost competitiveness, said Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer.

Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC collects about Rs 800 cr from logistics fund NFO

Performance of active schemes fuels mutual fund industry momentum

Mutual funds' NFO collection surges 4 times to Rs 22,000 cr in Sept qtr

Inflow in mutual fund industry drops to Rs 34,765 crore in Sep quarter

MFs counter FPI outflow, pour in Rs 17,000 crore into equities in Oct

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Axis AMC AUM Mutual Funds

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon