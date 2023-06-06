close

Bajaj Finserv expands retail capabilities with launch of new MF business

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will launch a comprehensive set of products across fixed-income, hybrid, and equity categories

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, on Tuesday, announced the strengthening of its suite of retail financial offerings with the launch of its new mutual fund business under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will launch a comprehensive set of products across fixed income, hybrid, and equity categories to meet the needs of diverse investor profiles ranging from retail and HNIs to institutions.”

To begin, the company will launch a set of fixed-income, liquid, overnight, and money market products to cater to the institutional segment and company treasuries.
“We are committed to being a full-stack financial solutions provider to meet India’s growing needs and building deeper, long-term relationships with customers who are already invested in us,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman & managing director, Bajaj Finserv.

“The launch of asset management helps diversify our retail franchise and leverage Bajaj Finserv companies’ combined strength in financial services across a much larger customer base,” he said.
“Technology and analytics have been the cornerstones of businesses at Bajaj Finserv and are not only enablers but also differentiators. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will deploy technology at scale to empower teams, create platforms for distributors, simplify investments and build long-term sustainable value for customers. We believe the asset management business positions Bajaj Finserv for an exciting new chapter of growth,” he added.

Ganesh Mohan, chief executive officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company, said, “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s strategy is built on innovation, win-win partnerships, and a future-ready business model through the usage of data and tech platforms – the fundamental pillars on which the Bajaj Finserv is built.”
“Our primary differentiator is our investment philosophy. We look to combine all sources of alpha, namely the Information edge, Quantitative edge as well as Behavioural edge into a framework, which we call ‘INQUBE’. Our team, comprising experts from across the industry and professionals from Bajaj Finserv, enables us to benefit from deep industry know-how as well as Bajaj Finserv’s culture and DNA,” Mohan added.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund had filed its first seven schemes with Sebi i.e. the liquid fund, money market fund, overnight fund, arbitrage fund, large and mid-cap fund, balanced advantage fund, and flexi cap fund. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will start rolling out these products within the next 30 days, starting with Fixed Income products.
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s operating model aligns with Bajaj Finserv’s entrepreneurial culture, innovation, execution rigor, strong risk management and long-term sustainable growth.

Topics : Bajaj Finserv

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

