Charticle: Mutual funds continue to lap up banking shares in July

Mutual funds (MFs) continued to lap up HDFC Bank and other major banking sector stocks in July.

With a deployment of Rs 2,720 crore in July, MFs’ total investment in HDFC Bank in calendar year 2024 (till now) surged to Rs 48,820 crore, shows a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The investment is the aggregate of total net deployment by active equity, passive and equity-oriented hybrid schemes.

Other top buys in the banking space include Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Vedanta, ITC and Asian Bank were also among the most-bought stocks last month.