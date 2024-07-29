Multi-assets allocation funds score a march over balance-advantage funds

Multi-asset allocation funds (MAFs), a fairly unknown hybrid mutual fund category until early 2023, have eclipsed the more popular hybrid investment option balanced advantage funds (BAFs) in terms of net inflows in the previous 14 out of 15 months.

Schemes in the MAF mutual fund (MF) category have raked in a net of Rs 42,980 crore since April 2023 compared to just Rs 14,033 crore inflows into BAFs in the same period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As a result, the assets under management (AUM) of MAFs have grown over threefold since April 2023 to Rs 83,720 crore in June 2024. In the same period, the AUM of BAFs grew by 41 per cent to Rs 2.7 trillion.

April 2023 marked a new beginning for the MAFs as the change in debt fund taxation forced MFs to design new tax-efficient asset allocation products to retain the debt flows. MAFs emerged as the most popular option for MFs as it provided the needed flexibility and most fund houses did not have a product in this category, say industry officials.

The MAF space has seen back-to-back new fund offerings (NFOs) and has gained limelight on account of the resultant promotion for the category. In the span of 15 months, MFs have launched 13 NFOs in this space, taking the total fund tally to 24. In the same period, the number of BAF schemes has risen by 5 to 33, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

MAFs are similar to BAFs except for the flexibility to invest in commodities. While BAFs can invest only in equities and debt securities, MAFs can also invest in gold and silver.

This difference in allocation, according to MF executives, has been one of the key reasons behind the growing popularity of MAFs. "Gold and silver have seen significant appreciation in their prices in recent months, turning MAFs more attractive vis-a-vis BAFs," said Bhavesh Jain, co-head, factor investing, Edelweiss MF.

Manuj Jain, co-head product strategy, WhiteOak Capital AMC, highlighted that apart from the spree of NFOs, the comparatively higher net collections in MAFs was a result of outflows from BAFs. "A major part of the investments in BAFs have been around for several years. Hence, the category is bound to see higher outflows compared to MAFs, which have garnered more than half the assets in the last year or so," he said, adding that the gross inflows into BAFs have been higher than in MAFs during the 12-month period.

Experts say that the choice between the two hybrid options can differ from investor to investor.

"MAFs invest in at least three asset classes with a minimum allocation of 10 per cent in each. They offer a ready-made portfolio for investors who are looking for a one-stop solution. But, if you have an existing portfolio then it might not fit well and could result in an unintended overweight/underweight position and you might lose some asset allocation flexibility," said Jiral Mehta, senior research analyst, FundsIndia.

Equity taxation for MAFs is similar to BAFs, except for the 10-15 per cent gold allocation. In equity taxation hybrid products, it is mandatory to invest at least 65 per cent of the corpus in equities and its derivatives. This leaves fund managers with limited scope to invest in other assets.

However, some fund houses have launched more flexible products in the MAF space under a different tax structure. These funds, which had the mandate to invest 35-65 per cent in equities, qualified for the erstwhile debt taxation (20 per cent after indexation if held for over 3 years). However, as per new norms announced in the budget, these schemes will qualify for long-term capital gains taxation of 12.5 per cent if held for over 2 years. The new rules are likely to come into effect for redemptions post-April 1, 2026.