Inflows, outlook remain robust for listed asset management companies

The industry AUM declined 10.1 per cent MoM (up 12.2 per cent YoY) to Rs 73.7 trillion in March 2026, due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses as the market trended down and there were outflows in debt and liquid funds due to the fiscal year-end. But net equity and hybrid (ex-arbitrage) inflows rose 20 per cent MoM to Rs 45,030 crore, well above the Rs 38,000 crore 11-month average.

Equity inflows were Rs 40,450 crore, up 56 per cent MoM, while hybrid inflows declined to Rs 4,580 crore, down 60 per cent MoM. Passive flows were Rs 30,770 crore, up 122 per cent MoM. For FY26, equity and hybrid (ex-arbitrage) declined 7 per cent to Rs 4.51 trillion from a high base and passive flow was up 51 per cent to Rs 2.1 trillion.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows were Rs 32,090 crore, up 23.8 per cent YoY. SIP inflows are driven by retail participation and it’s a sign of market maturity that inflows have been robust despite corrections. The number of contributing SIP accounts hit 9.72 crore.

Passive inflows rose to Rs 30,770 crore, up 122 per cent MoM, driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. But debt and liquid funds (where corporate treasuries have high exposures) saw outflows of Rs 2.95 trillion, due to tax-related redemptions and rising yields. The new specialised investment funds (SIFs) recorded inflows of Rs 1,310 crore in March, with AUM up 9.4 per cent MoM to Rs 10,620 crore.

If strong flow momentum continues, AMCs could deliver high-teens average AUM growth and mid- to high-teens revenue and net profit annual growth over FY26–28. The market correction will impact Q4FY26 equity AUM growth and profitability for AMCs, but long-term profitability should continue to be good.

Consensus expects aggregated revenue for AMCs to grow by high teens YoY and show flat QoQ growth in Q4FY26, but sharp declines in other income will drag down profitability. Core operating profit may grow by mid-twenties YoY, but net profit could decline due to MTM losses.

Among AMCs, ICICI AMC (likely revenue growth of 23 per cent YoY), Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) (28 per cent YoY), and HDFC AMC (20 per cent YoY) could lead, given good inflows and stable yields. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) (13 per cent YoY) and UTI Asset Management (UTI AM) (9 per cent YoY) may see moderate growth. As such, analysts are downgrading estimates and cutting target valuations for AMC stocks. This could lead to a shakeout in terms of market leaders getting better valuations.

ICICI AMC should see mid-twenties revenue growth YoY in Q4FY26, given AUM expansion of 3 per cent QoQ of total average AUM and stable yields of about 47 basis points. Core operating profit could grow by 28 per cent YoY or more. But net profit may decline or grow by low single digits YoY, with other income declining sharply.

HDFC AMC may report early twenties YoY revenue growth with 20 per cent YoY growth in total AUM. Yield should be stable at 46–47 basis points. Core operating profit may grow by early twenties YoY, while net profit is likely to decline QoQ and grow by single digits YoY, due to a sharp decline in other income.

NAM should record late twenties YoY revenue growth, with AUM growth at 30 per cent YoY. Core operating profit may grow at over 35 per cent YoY, but net profit is likely to decline QoQ while growing by low teens YoY. Again, a sharp decline in other income is expected.

ABSL AMC's revenue is expected to increase by low teens YoY, with core operating profit growth of mid-teens YoY. Net profit is likely to decline steeply due to a sharp drop in other income. AUM growth is in mid-teens, but blended yield is lower than the leaders at 40–41 basis points.

UTI AM may report single-digit YoY revenue growth, with core operating profit up by high teens YoY. Net profit is expected to decline sharply due to treasury losses.