Motilal Oswal MF hikes its stake in One 97 Communications to over 5%

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, various schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 26,31,244 shares of One 97 Communications through open market transactions on August 11, 2024

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd settled 4.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,227.30 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has acquired additional shares in One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech firm Paytm, raising its total shareholding to over 5 per cent.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, various schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 26,31,244 shares of One 97 Communications through open market transactions on August 11, 2024.

This adds a 0.41 per cent stake in Motilal Oswal MF's holding in Paytm.

The filing did not disclose the valuation of the transaction.

Following the transaction, the total shareholding of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund in the Noida-based digital payments firm has increased from 3,02,80,155 shares (4.74 per cent) to 3,29,11,399 shares, which corresponds to a 5.15 per cent stake.

 

The shares were acquired by over 20 schemes, including the Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Flexi Cap Fund, ELSS Tax Saver Fund, and various ETF schemes, the filing noted.

As per the filing, the total voting capital of One 97 Communications stands at 63,81,02,551 shares.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd settled 4.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,227.30 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

