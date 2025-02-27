Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi sets 30-day deadline for mutual funds to deploy NFO corpus

Sebi sets 30-day deadline for mutual funds to deploy NFO corpus

Change comes amid criticism around surge in new offerings by asset managers

Mutual Funda

Mutual Funds (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated mutual funds (MFs) to deploy the corpus collected during the new fund offering (NFO) period within 30 business days.
 
In a circular on Thursday, the regulator also asked asset management companies (AMCs) to specify an achievable timeline for fund deployment in their scheme document.
 
The deadline can be extended by another 30 days in "exceptional cases".
 
"If the AMC is not able to deploy the funds in 30 business days, reasons in writing, including details of efforts taken to deploy the funds, shall be placed before the investment committee of the AMC. The investment committee may extend the timeline by 30 business days," Sebi said.
 
 
The move is part of Sebi's measures to curb fund launches by AMCs.

At an MF industry event last week, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said the regulator was taking steps to address the root cause behind the surge in MF scheme launches while indicating that it may look at more measures.
 
In 2024, AMCs launched over 200 schemes.
 
As per the circular, failure to deploy NFO proceeds on time can lead to regulatory action, including the suspension of fresh inflows into newly launched schemes.
 
The AMC can extend or shorten the NFO period based on market dynamics, the availability of assets, and its ability to deploy funds collected in the NFO, the circular said.
 
The circular also addresses mis-selling of NFOs by distributors. From April 2025, distributors will not benefit from switching investors' money to an NFO.
 
"In order to discourage mis-selling by MF distributors, in the case of a switch transaction to the NFO of a regular plan of an MF scheme from an existing scheme managed by the same AMC, the AMC shall ensure that the distribution commission paid is the lower of the commissions offered under the two schemes of the switch transaction," the circular stated.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

