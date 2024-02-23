Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Select mutual funds pull the plug on transaction charges to distributors

SBI, DSP, PGIM India among fund houses that have stopped paying the fee

mutual fund personal finance

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fund houses are opting to stop payment of transaction charges to distributors over operational issues and customer dissatisfaction. The largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), recently joined the likes of DSP MF, PGIM India MF, and Quantum MF to discontinue the payment.

"The payment was discontinued keeping the operational challenges and customer dissatisfaction in mind," said DP Singh, Deputy MD and Joint CEO, SBI MF.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

MF regulations give MF distributors the option to charge a transaction fee of Rs 100 to Rs 150 for every lump-sum investment or registration of a systematic investment plan (SIP), provided the investment amount is above Rs 10,000.

Fund houses make the payment by deducting it from the investors' investment amount, impacting the number of units allotted to the investor.

According to MF officials, while only a small set of distributors opt to avail the transaction fee, the option opens the scope for 'splitting of transactions' and customer dissatisfaction.

In September 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to identify and block mutual fund (MF) distributors who indulge in 'splitting of transactions' for higher transaction fees.

The markets regulator had said it has identified a number of instances when MF distributors have invested clients' money in MFs through more than one application when it could have been done in one go. For example, a sum of Rs 30,000 being invested through three applications of Rs 10,000 each to earn Rs 450 as transaction charge. As a result, the net investment amount would come down to Rs 29,550.

Post the Sebi letter, Amfi gave asset management companies (AMCs) the option to discontinue the payment.

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

SBI Q2 results preview: Analysts expect lender's profit to drop; here's why

Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3

Reasonable valuations, potential US rate cuts bode well for tech funds

Mutual fund folios continue upward trajectory; adds 4.7 mn accounts in Jan

Mutual funds make a dash for hybrid funds before financial year ends

Hybrid mutual funds scheme gain popularity, attract Rs 20,634 crore in Jan

Cash levels in smallcap mutual fund schemes swell as valuations turn lofty

Topics : SEBI SBI Mutual Fund mutual fund sector stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon