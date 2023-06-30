The covid winter seems to finally be ending for debt mutual fund (MF) schemes as interest rates peak, especially for those that invest in shorter maturity papers. In the past two months, shorter horizon debt schemes — ultra short, low duration and money market — have together raked in net inflows of Rs 48,000 crore, the highest for a two-month period since April-May 2021.These schemes invest in shorter-maturity papers ranging from three months to one years. Owing to the shorter duration, the interest rate risk in these schemes is lower compared to longer horizon debt schemes. These schemes are mostly used by institutional and high networth individuals (HNIs) for short-term investments.Senior industry executives attribute the surge in inflows to improving investor sentiment on the back of a pause in interest rates, improving liquidity and cooling inflation."Over the past few months, investors saw attractive short-term interest rates, comfortable liquidity, and with markets believing that we are near the end of a rate hike, led to there being a pickup in net sales in shorter maturity schemes," said Sirshendu Basu, Head – Products, Bandhan AMC."A few things have changed in the current quarter. Core liquidity has improved significantly owing to the roll back of 2000 notes and forex intervention by RBI. Also owing to seasonality, Q1 does see increased flows from institutional investors. Another important reason is Q4 saw high supply of issuances which led to higher yields. This phenomenon normalises in Q1. Overall views regarding inflation, rate hikes are relatively positive now. Sum of above factors has led to improved sentiments," said Aashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer at Nippon Life India Asset Management.The fact that these schemes have delivered good returns (around 7 per cent) in the past one year is also expected to have attracted retail investments.MF executives expect the inflows into shorter-horizon funds to remain elevated in the near-term. They expect these schemes to retain the advantage over the mid-to-longer horizon schemes like corporate bond, gilt and medium duration funds until the rate cut cycle nears. In the latest monetary policy review that happened earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained policy stance as 'withdrawal of accomodation' and emphasised that the central bank is focused on bringing inflation down to 4 per cent. Since inflation remains considerably above this level and policy differential with the US remains low, the market is not expecting rate cuts at least in this calendar year.In a rate cut scenario, longer-horizon schemes become attractive as they are better placed to capture the capital gains arising out of the rate cuts.As of now, most mid-to-longer horizon schemes are continuing to struggle to garner inflows as they fail to offer any extra incentive (by way of higher yields) to investors to compensate for the higher interest rate risk. In addition, investors no longer get any tax benefits for staying invested for longer durations in debt schemes. The yield-to-maturity (YTM) of debt schemes across the horizon have been in a narrow range for some time now. The May-end YTMs of most debt schemes, except for credit risk funds, is between 6.8-7.4 per cent. In fact, gilt funds, which invest in longer-term papers, have lower YTMs (average of 7.08 per cent) than the shorter-horizon schemes like money market funds (average of 7.2 per cent).Most debt fund managers are also keeping the duration of their portfolios on the lower side of the mandate due to current market scenario and other factors."Given the sizable inflows post the change in debt taxation announcement, we had tactically added long duration assets. Now that the call has played out, we have shifted to the shorter end of the curve," said Manish Banthia - CIO - Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential AMC.