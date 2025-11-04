Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3M India, IOC, Titan, JK Tyre: Stocks at 52-week high; buy or sell?

3M India, Indian Oil, JK Tyre and Titan zoomed up to 19% in Tuesday's trade. Technical charts suggest these 4 stocks can rally to fresh life-time highs and rally up to 25% from here.

stocks trading at 52-week highs: Titan, IOC, JK Tyre, 3M India

These 4 stocks - 3M India, Titan, IOC and JK Tyre can zoom up to 25% and hit new life-time highs, suggest tech charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Shares of 3M India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Titan Company and JK Tyre & Industries zoomed up to 19 per cent in intra-day trade and were seen trading at 52-week highs on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.  Individually, 3M India was the major gainer - up 19 per cent at the day's high of ₹36,480. JK Tyre had surged nearly 5 per cent, Titan Company gained 2 per cent and IOC was up 1 per cent in morning deals.  Technical charts suggest these stocks can potentially extend the up move and rally towards new life-time highs. Here's a detailed analysis on each of these 4 stocks. 

3M India

Current Price: ₹35,600  Likely Target: ₹42,850  Upside Potential: 20.4%  Support: ₹33,500; ₹33,000  Resistance: ₹38,000; ₹40,500  3M India stock has given a significant breakout on heavy volume following today's sharp 19 per cent up move. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹33,000-mark, with interim support likely around ₹33,500 levels. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock may rally to new life-time highs around ₹42,850 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart. The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹38,000 and ₹40,500 levels. 

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Current Price: ₹169.10  Likely Target: ₹185  Upside Potential: 9.4%  Support: ₹165; ₹163; ₹157  Resistance: ₹171; ₹174.50; ₹179  IOC stock is seen trading with a bullish momentum on the daily scale post the breakout above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹165 levels; below which support can be anticipated around ₹163 and ₹157 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can zoom to ₹185 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹171, ₹174.50 and ₹179 levels. 

Titan Company

Current Price: ₹3,815  Likely Target: ₹4,072  Upside Potential: 6.7%  Support: ₹3,715; ₹3,660; ₹3,590  Resistance: ₹3,875  Titan stock is seen trading within striking distance of its all-time high of ₹3,875; above which the stock can potentially spurt to ₹4,072 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹3,590 levels, with interim support visible around ₹3,715 and ₹3,660. 
 

JK Tyre

Current Price: ₹460  Likely Target: ₹576  Upside Potential: 25.2%  Support: ₹440; ₹430; ₹420; ₹407  Resistance: ₹462; ₹479; ₹502; ₹533  JK Tyre share is seen testing the trend line hurdle on the monthly chart at ₹462. Breakout above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards new life-time high around ₹576 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹479, ₹502 and ₹533 levels. 
 
  The short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock sustains above ₹407. The stock is expected to find interim support around ₹440, ₹430 and ₹420 levels, shows the daily chart. 

Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Stocks to buy technical charts 3M India Titan Company JK Tyre Indian Oil Corporation Stock Picks

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

