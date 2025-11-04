3M India, IOC, Titan, JK Tyre: Stocks at 52-week high; buy or sell?

Shares of 3M India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Titan Company and JK Tyre & Industries zoomed up to 19 per cent in intra-day trade and were seen trading at 52-week highs on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Individually, 3M India was the major gainer - up 19 per cent at the day's high of ₹36,480. JK Tyre had surged nearly 5 per cent, Titan Company gained 2 per cent and IOC was up 1 per cent in morning deals. Technical charts suggest these stocks can potentially extend the up move and rally towards new life-time highs. Here's a detailed analysis on each of these 4 stocks.
3M IndiaCurrent Price: ₹35,600 Likely Target: ₹42,850 Upside Potential: 20.4% Support: ₹33,500; ₹33,000 Resistance: ₹38,000; ₹40,500 3M India stock has given a significant breakout on heavy volume following today's sharp 19 per cent up move. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹33,000-mark, with interim support likely around ₹33,500 levels.
On the upside, the stock may rally to new life-time highs around ₹42,850 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart. The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹38,000 and ₹40,500 levels.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)Current Price: ₹169.10 Likely Target: ₹185 Upside Potential: 9.4% Support: ₹165; ₹163; ₹157 Resistance: ₹171; ₹174.50; ₹179 IOC stock is seen trading with a bullish momentum on the daily scale post the breakout above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹165 levels; below which support can be anticipated around ₹163 and ₹157 levels.
On the upside, the stock can zoom to ₹185 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹171, ₹174.50 and ₹179 levels.
Titan CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,815 Likely Target: ₹4,072 Upside Potential: 6.7% Support: ₹3,715; ₹3,660; ₹3,590 Resistance: ₹3,875 Titan stock is seen trading within striking distance of its all-time high of ₹3,875; above which the stock can potentially spurt to ₹4,072 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹3,590 levels, with interim support visible around ₹3,715 and ₹3,660.
JK TyreCurrent Price: ₹460 Likely Target: ₹576 Upside Potential: 25.2% Support: ₹440; ₹430; ₹420; ₹407 Resistance: ₹462; ₹479; ₹502; ₹533 JK Tyre share is seen testing the trend line hurdle on the monthly chart at ₹462. Breakout above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards new life-time high around ₹576 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹479, ₹502 and ₹533 levels.
The short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock sustains above ₹407. The stock is expected to find interim support around ₹440, ₹430 and ₹420 levels, shows the daily chart.