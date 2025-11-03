Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

LTI Mindtree stock price: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions.

Top stocks to track today, November 3, 2025

Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term.

Neil Jha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quant Multi-Factor Watchlist - November 2025

  Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.
 

What is Multi-Factor Investing?

  Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in: 
·       Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
  ·       Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.
 
  ·       Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.

  ·       Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.
  This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - November 2025:

  The following stocks, all carrying a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:
  1.      LTI Mindtree: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions.
  2.      Punjab National Bank: Leads with strong value and an excellent earnings surprise, supported by good momentum, marking it as an attractive opportunity for value-conscious investors.
 
3.      NMDC: Presents a balanced profile with good value, strong momentum, and a significant earnings surprise, offering a resilient and consistent investment opportunity.
 
4.      HPCL: Shows a solid combination of good value, strong momentum, and a positive earnings surprise, positioning it as a dynamic prospect for consistent returns.
 
5.      Indostar Capital: Stands out with exceptional value and a significant earnings surprise, appealing to investors looking for deeply undervalued stocks with recent positive revisions.
 
These stocks represent the top-ranked opportunities within the MOFSL universe, leveraging our multi-factor approach to deliver consistent, high-potential investment ideas for November 2025.
 
(Disclaimer: Neil Jha is the head of quant products, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

