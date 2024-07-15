5Paisa Capital stock price rallies 12% on solid June quarter performance

5Paisa Capital stock zooms: Discount stock broking company Discount stock broking company 5Paisa Capital shares jumped up to 12.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 559.45 per share on Monday.

The surge in the share price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter earnings (Q1FY25). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company’s consolidated income jumped 21 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 102.3 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025, as opposed to Rs 84.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

5Paisa Capital’s consolidated profit after tax zoomed 39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 20.1 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 14.5 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24).

“Q1FY25 has been an excellent quarter for the investors as both Index “Nifty” & “Sensex” touched an all-time high. In the current quarter, we focused on quality customer acquisition and optimising cost which has resulted in us achieving the highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs 20.1 crore (growth of 248 per cent Q-o-Q and 39 per cent Y-o-Y),” said Gourav Munjal, wholetime director & CFO, 5paisa Capital.

“We will continue to focus on product development, customer experience, technology and cost optimisation and are confident that the same will accelerate our revenues and profitability in the coming quarters,” Munjal added.

The company has on-boarded 2.34 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.42 million.

The 5paisa mobile app had more than 19.6 million instals at the end of the quarter with a 4.3-star rating on Playstore, the company revealed.

5paisa Capital specialises in offering financial products through its advanced online platform and mobile applications. Registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor, the company targets both retail investors and high-volume traders. These clients prefer DIY (Do-it-Yourself) services at competitive costs.

The company provides internet terminal and mobile app-based trading services for NSE and BSE securities, complemented by advisory services conducted by a team of fundamental and technical research analysts. Additionally, it offers integrated depository services.

Known for its tech-driven approach, 5paisa Capital focuses on innovation and understanding customer behaviour. It continually enhances its trading platform, mobile app, AI-powered robo-advisory platform, and paperless account opening process to maintain technological superiority.

The market capitalisation of 5Paisa Capital is Rs 1,610.27 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the SmallCap category.

At 12:24 PM, shares of 5Paisa Capital were trading 3.66 per cent higher at Rs 517.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 80,690.30 levels.