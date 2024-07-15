Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tunwal E-Motors IPO opens for subscription today; price, GMP, lot size here

Tunwal E-Motors initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Monday, July 15. The IPO aims to raise Rs 115.64 crore

IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tunwal E-Motors initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Monday, July 15. The IPO aims to raise Rs 115.64 crore in total, comprising a fresh issue of 13.85 million shares aggregating to Rs 81.72 crores and an offer for sale of 5.75 million shares aggregating to Rs 33.93 crores.

Established in December 2018, Tunwal E-Motors is dedicated to manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), with a primary focus on designing, developing, producing, and distributing high-performance electric two-wheelers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has launched more than 23 distinct models in the local market, with a presence in 19 states across India, facilitated by a network of over 256 dealerships.

Here is all you need to know about  Tunwal E-Motors IPO

Tunwal E-Motors IPO Lot size
Tunwal E-Motors IPO price is Rs 59 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 1,18,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to Rs 2,36,000. 

Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment & listing
Tunwal E-Motors IPO opens for subscription on July 15, 2024 and closes on July 18, 2024. The allotment for the Tunwal E-Motors IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, July 19, 2024. Tunwal E-Motors IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

More From This Section

MARKETS SHORT OF BREADTH, YET BENCHMARKS' PULSE QUICKENS

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices back in green, midcaps outshine; tyre, gas stocks rally

PremiumMarkets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Breakout stocks: Nykaa, DMart, Union Bank can rally up to 20%, hint charts

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo stock at new high, up 5% as board to consider buyback on July 18

Dmart

DMart stock price rises 4% on robust Q1FY25 results; up 28% in six months

HCL Tech

Brokerages raise target price for HCLTech after solid Q1 performance


Tunwal E-Motors IPO GMP
According to IPO platform Chittorgarh IPO, The SME IPO’s last grey market premium is Rs 30. With the price band of Rs 59, and estimated listing price of Rs 89, the expected listing gain is at 50.85 per cent per share.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO Lead managers
Horizon Management Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Tunwal E-Motors IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Tunwal E-Motors IPO are Nikunj Stock Brokers and Giriraj Stock Broking.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO Financials
Tunwal E-Motors Limited's revenue increased by 37.85 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 105.5 crore in fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to Rs 76.55 crore in FY23. The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 217.11 per cent to Rs 11.81 crore from Rs 3.72 crore  between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Post the IPO, the company will have a price to earnings multiple of 27.62 with an earning per share of Rs 2.14. 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO opens today for bids; GMP, price, lot size here

IPO

Nephro Care IPO makes bumper debut on NSE SME; lists at 90% premium

ipo market listing share market

Bansal Wires IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP, lot size here

ipo medical firm pharma ipo

Namita Thapar-backed Emcure Pharma IPO opens: GMP, price, apply or not?

IPO

Divine Power Energy makes stellar mkt debut, lists at 288% premium on NSE

Topics : IPO ipo filing IPO India IPO market SME IPO Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon