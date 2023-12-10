Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

FORTUNE'S FAVOURED FEW: Sixty-eight companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take the lead

market
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sameer Mulgaonkar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Companies with a market value of Rs 1 trillion or more have increased by 31 per cent to 68 so far this year amid a broader market rally.

Since this year’s lows in March, 19 new companies have joined the elite club.

Public sector undertakings dominate the list, with seven new additions this year.

Tata Power and Trent are the two new companies from Tata Group that have successfully entered the club.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Trent, and Zomato have secured a place on the Rs 1 trillion-plus list after more than doubling their market value.

Only two companies have dropped off the list: Vedanta and Ambuja Cements, following a decline in their market

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Ambuja Cements Q1FY24 profit up 31% YoY to Rs 1,135 crore, margins expand

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

FPIs invest Rs 26,505 cr in equities in first six sessions of December

Sebi to focus on sachetising SIPs by making Rs 250 bets viable: Buch

Topics : Tata Power Trent Ltd Indian Railway Finance Corporation Power Finance Corporation Zomato Vedanta Ambuja Cement HDFC Bank

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon