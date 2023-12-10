68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

Companies with a market value of Rs 1 trillion or more have increased by 31 per cent to 68 so far this year amid a broader market rally.

Since this year’s lows in March, 19 new companies have joined the elite club.

Public sector undertakings dominate the list, with seven new additions this year.

Tata Power and Trent are the two new companies from Tata Group that have successfully entered the club.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Trent, and Zomato have secured a place on the Rs 1 trillion-plus list after more than doubling their market value.

Only two companies have dropped off the list: Vedanta and Ambuja Cements, following a decline in their market