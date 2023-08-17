ACC, HDFC AMC, three other companies to be excluded from Nifty Next 50

Five firms, including ACC Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company and FSN E-Commerce Ventures that runs Nykaa, will be dropped from Nifty Next 50 index from September 29.

NSE Indices Ltd, an arm of the National Stock Exchange, on Thursday said that Indus Towers and Page Industries will also be dropped from the index.

Punjab National Bank, Trent, Sriram Finance, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index, NSE Indices said in a statement.

NSE Indices' Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) decided to make the changes with effect from September 29 as a part of a semi-annual review.

In addition, changes have been announced in several indices -- Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Small Cap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50, and Nifty Smallcap 100.

However, no changes were announced in the NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50.

Also Read Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73% ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC and Muthoot Fin likely to be dropped from Nifty 100 Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1, shows data Growth expectations to support valuations of Siemens and ABB stocks Liquidity splash have implications for asset price bubble, says RBI report Markets drop after US Federal Reserve minutes signal further rate hikes Flows into NRI deposits grow multi-fold to $2.14 billion in first quarter

NSE Indices also revised the eligibility criteria for several sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma.