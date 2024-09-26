Business Standard
Accenture unveils $4 bn share buyback as AI powers strong quarterly revenue

The Dublin-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.41 billion, compared with analysts expectations of $16.38 billion, according to LSEG data

IT services firm Accenture on Thursday unveiled a $4.0 billion share buyback and reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue thanks to demand from companies looking to adopt generative artificial intelligence technology.
 
Shares of the company were up nearly 7% in premarket trading.
 
The Dublin-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.41 billion, compared with analysts expectations of $16.38 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
Its generative AI business, which helped the company offset the slowdown in demand for IT services, continued to grow for a fourth successive quarter.
 
Accenture's new bookings, a key metric indicating the value of customer contracts with spending commitments, rose to $20.1 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $17.25 billion in the third quarter.
 
 
Generative AI bookings contributed $1 billion to the company's new bookings, compared to $900 million in the previous quarter.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

