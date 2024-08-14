Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Accenture gets CCI's nod to acquire stakes in Vodafone's arm VSOL

Accenture gets CCI's nod to acquire stakes in Vodafone's arm VSOL

Vodafone Shared Operations Ltd (VSOL) is engaged in the provision of shared services to the Vodafone Group and its network of partner telecommunications companies

Accenture

In November last year, Vodafone Group Plc announced a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialise Vodafone's shared operations. | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday cleared IT and consulting firm Accenture's acquisition of a stake in Vodafone Shared Operations.
Vodafone Shared Operations Ltd (VSOL) is engaged in the provision of shared services to the Vodafone Group and its network of partner telecommunications companies. VSOL is a part of Vodafone Group Plc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of shares of Vodafone Shared Operations by Accenture," the regulator said in a post on X.
In November last year, Vodafone Group Plc announced a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialise Vodafone's shared operations.
Further, the Dublin-based IT firm also said that it will invest 150 million euros for a minority stake in the partnership.
The new unit will utilise Accenture's world-class technology and transformation services, such as its digital solutions and platforms, and deep AI expertise.

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc OFS base price set at Rs 486; 15.2% below firm's last close

MTNL, telecom

MTNL board approves 10-year service pact, share-sale proposal with BSNL

PremiumBosch

Valuations, near-term headwinds keep brokerages cautious on Bosch

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank expands wealth management biz rapidly in non-metro cities

H foxconn

TN takes cue from China: Lines up govt-run industrial housing for Foxconn

In another post on X, the competition watchdog also approved the acquisition of a stake in MTC Business Pvt Ltd by Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd.
Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) operates in various business areas, including Iron & Steel Products, mineral & metal resources, etc. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co Ltd.
"Commission approves acquisition of certain equity share capital of MTC Business Private Limited by Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd," CCI said.
MTC Business is an Indian company engaged in the trading of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap, ferroalloys and base and minor metals in India and worldwide.
The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The market for chatbots based on large language models (LLMs), the core software of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, is growing as technology giants Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and Meta expand their services.

GenAI adoption to add extra $675 bn to India's economy by 2038: Accenture

Accenture

IT giant Accenture acquires US-based Cientra for undisclosed amount

Accenture

Accenture buys Bengaluru-based chip design company Excelmax Technologies

Premiumit sector job,talent poaching

Accenture Q3 results: Demand slowdown in Indian IT bottoming, say analysts

stock market trading

Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, GE Power among top stocks to track on June 21

Topics : Accenture Competition Commission of India Vodafone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon