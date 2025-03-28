Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Active Infrastructures shares list flat at ₹181 apiece on NSE SME

Active Infrastructures IPO listing came almost in line with the grey market estimates. The company's shares listed at ₹181 per share, matching the issue price

ipo listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Active Infrastructures IPO listing: Shares of the civil construction company Active Infrastructures had a flat debut on the NSE SME today, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹181 per share, matching the issue price.  
Active Infrastructures IPO listing came almost in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's shares were quoted at around ₹ 182 apiece in the grey markets, at a premium of merely ₹ 1 or 0.55 per cent over the issue price of ₹ 181 apiece.
 
Active Infrastructures IPO details
The SME offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.30 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 77.83 crore. Active Infrastructures raised ₹ 4.43 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on March 20, 2025.
 
 
The public issue was available for subscription from Friday, March 21, 2025, to Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at a price band of ₹ 178 - ₹ 181, with a lot size of 600 shares.

Active Infrastructures IPO ended up being oversubscribed by nearly 1.05 times. The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The company has set the issue price at ₹ 181 apiece.
 
Active Infrastructures, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus, will use IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements, as well as for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and margin money for obtaining bank guarantees. The company will further utilise the proceeds from the offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment and for general corporate purposes.
 
For the Active Infrastructures IPO, Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Kreo Capital is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
About Active Infrastructures
Active Infrastructures is a civil construction company incorporated in 2007. The company specialises in infrastructure development and commercial project construction across India. Its services include road construction, flyovers, water supply systems, and commercial spaces. The company operates in several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura.
 
Active Infrastructures' revenue from operations jumped 8.7 per cent to ₹ 97.2 crore in financial year 2024 (FY24) from ₹ 89.4 crore reported in FY23. On the flip side, the profit attributed to the owners of the parent company dropped 7 per cent to ₹ 9.08 crore in FY24 from ₹ 9.77 crore reported in FY23. In FY24, the company's total expenses rose to ₹ 83.36 crore, up 9.1 per cent from ₹ 76.39 crore reported in FY23, the company said in its RHP. 
   

