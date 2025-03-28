Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

The shift, which was scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2025, would have seen all index and stock derivative contracts move from Thursday to Monday

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Earlier this month, the NSE had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has deferred its plan to change the expiry day of all index and stock derivatives to Monday from Thursday until further notice following markets regulator Sebi's consultation paper.

The shift, which was scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2025, would have seen all index and stock derivative contracts move from Thursday to Monday. 

Earlier this month, the NSE had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays. Additionally, the expiry of Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts was set to change from the last Thursday of the expiry month to the last Monday.

 

However, in light of Sebi's consultation paper, the exchange decided to delay the implementation of this change until further notice.

"Members are required to note that the implementation of this circular is deferred until further notice in view of Sebi consultation paper dated March 27, 2025 on final settlement day (expiry day) for equity derivatives," NSE said in a circular issued late night on Thursday.

Also Read

PremiumNSE

NSE IPO hangs in the balance as Sebi flags regulatory gaps in fresh letter

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Exchanges to choose between Tuesday and Thursday for derivatives expiry

ipo market listing share market

ATC Energies IPO Day 3 update: Retail investors drive demand, GMP at 12%

IPO

Grand Continent Hotels IPO listing today: Shares list flat on NSE SME

In its consultation paper issued on Thursday, Sebi proposed that the expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges be uniformly limited to either Tuesdays or Thursdays.

This would help optimise the spacing between expiries and avoid designating either the first or last day of the week as the expiry day.

Furthermore, the regulator recommended that exchanges should seek Sebi's approval before launching or modifying any contract expiry or settlement day.

"Every exchange will continue to be allowed one weekly benchmark index options contract, on their chosen day (Tuesday or Thursday)," the regulator proposed.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) invited public comments on these proposals until April 17.

Derivative in financial markets typically refers to a forward, future, option or any other hybrid contract of pre-determined fixed duration, linked for the purpose of contract fulfilment to the value of a specified real or financial asset or to an index of securities.

Broadly, there are two types of derivative contracts -- futures and options. A futures contract means a legally binding agreement to buy or sell the underlying security on a future date, while options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price within or at end of a specified period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 100 pts; Broader indices rise; BSE jumps 10%, M&M slides 3%

ipo allotment

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

IPO

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id

Topics : SEBI NSE National Stock Exchange NSE Indices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOSRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon