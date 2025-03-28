Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndusInd Bank shares drop ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

IndusInd Bank shares drop ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

Reports suggest that external auditor PwC would submit its report to IndusInd Bank's board regarding accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio today

IndusInd Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank shares slipped 0.97 per cent in trade on Friday, March 28, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹667 per share on BSE. The stock snapped a two-day winning streak. The selling on the counter came ahead of the external auditor PwC's report on bank's accounting discrepancies which is poised to be released today. 
 
Around 9:32 AM, IndusInd Bank share price was down 0.76 per cent at ₹668.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 77,508.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹52,052.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,576 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹605.4 per share.
 
 
Reports suggest that external auditor PwC would submit its report to IndusInd Bank's board regarding accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. As per an estimate, Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting may impact 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth.
 
The report will comprehensively point out actual losses to the bank due to accounting discrepancies, lapses at various levels and remedial action.  

Also Read

Nifty 50, MARKET

Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

IndusInd Bank

Insider trading glare on senior IndusInd Bank officials. What do rules say?

PremiumIndusInd Bank

Pre-clearance seen as key defence for IndusInd Bank execs in Sebi probe

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Marico, Lodha, AU SFB see high rollovers, IndusInd Bk low; check full list

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank raises $2 billion in higher-cost bulk deposits in March

 
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating potential insider trading violations at IndusInd Bank, where the “pre-clearance” of trades may emerge as a pivotal defence for senior executives.
 
Sebi is reportedly examining whether five senior IndusInd executives possessed unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) when they sold shares on the open market. The regulator has also requested details of trades executed by these executives. 
 
IndusInd Bank had disclosed certain discrepancies identified by the lender in its account balances relating to its derivatives portfolio on March 10. 
 
Last week, IIHL chairman Ashok Hinduja said IndusInd Bank has not sought any fresh capital from its promoters even though it suffered a huge loss in its net worth following an accounting discrepancy.
 
IIHL, the investment arm of Hinduja Group, has recently got Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval to raise its stake in IndusInd Bank from 16 per cent to 26 per cent.
 
In the past one year, IndusInd Bank shares have lost 56 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.3 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; broader indices rise; BSE jumps 12%, M&M slides 3%

National Stock Exchange, NSE

NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

ipo allotment

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

IPO

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Topics : IndusInd Bank BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Accounting Hinduja Group Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Buzzing stocks NSE Nifty50 benchmark index stock market trading Markets Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon