Sensex
65277.46 + 61.37
Nifty
19408.50 + 14.90
Nifty Smallcap
5370.65 + 38.70
Nifty Midcap
38369.55 + 243.15
Nifty Bank
44081.75 + 79.75
Adani Enterprises gains 3% as promoter firm buys 2% stake via open market

Founder firm Kempas Trade and Investment bought 25.3 million shares or 2.22 per cent stake in the company from the open market between Aug 7 to Aug 18.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Shares of Adani Enterprises hit a three-month high at Rs 2,720.65, as they gained 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after founder firm Kempas Trade and Investment bought 25.3 million shares or 2.22 per cent stake in the company from the open market between Aug 7 to Aug 18.

The stock of Gautam Adani Group’s flagship company was trading at its highest level since May 24, 2023. In was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, and has rallied 11 per cent during the period. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 65,308 at 09:30 AM.

In an exchange filing disclosure, Adani Enterprises said that Kempas Trade and Investment acquired 25.3 million equity shares representing 2.22 per cent stake in the company from the open market between Aug 7 and Aug 18. Post acquisition, total promoters holding in the company increased to 69.87 per cent from 67.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises has also incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Sirius Digitech International to provide digital solutions and services.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has too incorporated a Joint Venture Company namely “Tabemono True Aromas Private Limited” on Monday, August 21, 2023 with Travel Food Services Private Limited for the purpose of strategic partnership to develop, operate and maintain various hospitality services and formats at multiple locations.



Topics : Buzzing stocks Adani Enterprises Ltd Gautam Adani stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

