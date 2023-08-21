Confirmation

Union Bank on India to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr through QIP of equity shares

The floor price of the issue is Rs 91.10 per equity share, while the date of opening of the issue is Monday, the bank added

Union Bank Of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Union Bank of India on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement.
A Committee of Directors on Raising Capital Funds has, at its meeting held on Monday i.e. August 21, 2023, approved the raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The floor price of the issue is Rs 91.10 per equity share, while the date of opening of the issue is Monday, the bank added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Union Bank of India QIP equity broking

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon