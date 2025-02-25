Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Power share jumps 10% on heavy volume; other Group stocks rise too

Adani Power share jumps 10% on heavy volume; other Group stocks rise too

Adani Power share price: Adani Power share surged in trade on news of Vidharbha Industries acquisition

Adani

Stock Market Today: Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power share, Adani Group stocks: Adani Power share price marched ahead in stock market trade on Tuesday, February 25, after the company’s resolution plan for the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries was approved by the Committee of Creditors.
 
Adani Power share zoomed 9.5 per cent to Rs 514.75 per share on the BSE in intraday trade today as against a 0.3 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex index at 1:30 PM.
 
The rally in Adani Power share was backed by heavy volumes on the counter. Till the time of writing this report, 1.38 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the BSE. Combined with the volume on the NSE, a total of 15.34 million shares had changed hands on the Adani Power counter.
 
 
By comparison, the counter had a two-week average volume of 0.51 million on the BSE.
 
According to Adani Power, the Committee of Creditors of Vidarbha Industries Power Limited has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Power Limited.

“In this regard, Adani Power Ltd has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on February 24, 2025,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Vidarbha Industries is undergoing an insolvency process, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. It owns and operates a 2x300 megawatt (Mw) thermal power plant located in MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.
 
Last year, Adani Power acquired Dahanu Power Ltd for Rs 815 crore, Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited (LAPL) for Rs 4,101 crore, and Coastal Energen for Rs 3,330.88 crore.
 
Adani Power has acquired these companies to consolidate the thermal power generation capacities of Adani portfolio companies in order to expand the synergistic benefits.  Also Read: FMCG major Adani Wilmar changes name to AWL Agri Business Limited
 

Adani Group Announces Investments in MP, Assam

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani group, committed investments worth Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh, during the Invest Madhya Pradesh–Global Investors Summit (MPGIS) 2025. READ MORE
 
The investments will be made across sectors, including pump storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy.
 
On Tuesday, Gautam Adani committed another Rs 50,000-crore worth of investments in Assam under Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.
 
The Chairman said that investments in Assam would be done in multiple sectors, including airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, transmissions, cement, and road projects. READ MORE
 
On the bourses, Adani Enterprises share price advanced 2 per cent, Adani Total Gas share price 3.2 per cent, Adani Green Energy share price 3.7 per cent, and Adani Ports and SEZ share price 1.7 per cent in the intraday trade.
 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

