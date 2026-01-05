Aegis Logistics shares gain 6% on acquisition update; key details inside

Shares of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider for oil, gas and chemicals, Aegis Logistics, were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday after the company announced an acquisition update.
Following the announcement, the company’s shares climbed as much as 5.80 per cent to ₹768.25 per share on the BSE during intraday trade on Monday, January 5.
Despite the sharp uptick, the stock remains nearly 26 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,035.70 per share, which it touched on January 1, 2025, on the BSE.
Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. At 12:50 PM, the shares were trading at ₹742 per share on the BSE, up 2.19 per cent from the previous close of ₹726.10. The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower at 85,725, down 37 points or 0.04 per cent.
A combined total of nearly 1.4 million equity shares of Aegis Logistics, estimated to be worth about ₹108 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹25,972.25 crore.
The stock has a 52-week range of ₹610.50–₹1,035.70 per share on the BSE.
Acquisition update
The upward movement in the stock price came after the company informed exchanges that Aegis Gas (LPG) Private Limited (AGPL) and Vopak India B.V. (Vopak) have entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) dated January 2, 2026, with Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL).
Under the agreement, AGPL will sell 6,21,146 equity shares, representing 51 per cent, while Vopak will sell 2,92,303 equity shares, representing 24 per cent, of their respective shareholding in Hindustan Aegis LPG Limited (HALPG) to AVTL.
Earlier, on October 29, 2025, the company had informed the exchanges about the proposal for the sale of shares aggregating to a 51 per cent equity stake, or 6,21,146 equity shares of ₹10 each, held by AGPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, in HALPG to AVTL.
According to the exchange filing, as the company is not a party to the agreement, no rights of any nature are provided with respect to the company. However, the right to appoint a nominee director on the board of HALPG will be provided to AVTL, effective from the date of sale of shares under the SPA.