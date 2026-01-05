Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sobha shares rise to 1-month high on highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3

Sobha shares rise to 1-month high on highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3

The sales value of real estate grew 52.3 per cent on year to ₹2,115 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026, Sobha said in an exchange filing

Sobha share price rose on January 5, 2026

Sobha share price rose on January 5, 2026

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sobha share price today: Sobha share price jumped to the highest level in over a month on Monday after reporting a stellar performance during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).
Sobha share price advanced as much as 5.25 per cent to ₹1,568.90, the highest level since November 27, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The counter witnessed 0.9 million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till the time of writing this report. The scrip was trading 3.78 per cent higher at ₹1,558.40 as of 11:11 AM, as compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
 

Why did Sobha share price rise today?

Sobha share price advanced on Monday as the company reported the highest-ever quarterly sales during the October to December (Q3FY26) quarter. The sales value of real estate grew 52.3 per cent on year to ₹2,115 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026, Sobha said in an exchange filing.
Over the second quarter, Sobha clocked a real-estate sales value growth of 11.2 per cent, the company said.

Also Read

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty falls as IT stocks weigh, Sensex flat; Realty stocks advance

The Ramco Cements share price

Here's why The Ramco Cement share price rose 4% in trade on January 5

PC Jeweller share price rose on January 5, 2026

PC Jeweller share price jumps 8% after reporting increase in Q3 revenue

Investors, Companies, markets

Auto index up 1% in subdued market; Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit new highs

DMart share price on Q3 business update

DMart shares hit 11-month low; Analyst cuts target after Q3 update

Sobha share of sales value eas also recorded the highest-ever share at ₹1,817.9 crore or 85.9 per cent during the third quarter.  The growth results in a new sales area of 1.37 million square feet, with an average price realisation of ₹15,436 per square feet.
Bengaluru market recorded a growth of 51.0 per cent on year in the third quarter, which is the highest ever quarterly sales growth.  The market contributed 71.5 per cent to overall value, while adding ₹1,512 crore with a new sales area of 1.02 million square feet, Sobha said in the exchange filing.
Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) contributed ₹349 crore with the successful launch of Sobha Strada, a service apartment project located in Sector 106, Gurgaon.
Kerala region delivered a growth of 18.03 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the third quarter and added ₹154 crore.
Sobha achieved a sales value of ₹6,097 crore, with a new sales area of 4.21 million square feet during the first nine months of the financial year 2026. 
In the third quarter, Sobha launched three new projects across three cities with a saleable area of 932,171 square feet. The cumulative new launches for nine months of the financial year 2026 is now at 2.58 million square feet, the company said in the exchange filing. 
During the third quarter, Sobha launched its first project, Sobha Inizio, in Mumbai to mark an entry into a new market, according to the exchange filing. The real-estate company now conducts business in 13 Indian cities.  In South Bengaluru, Sobha launched a luxory project, South Magnus, apart from Sobha Strada in Gurgaon and Sobha Inizio in Mumbai. 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Railway stocks to buy ahead of Budget 2026: IRCTC, Rites top picks by Bonanza.

Analysts pick IRCTC, 1 other railway stock for likely gain of up to 16%

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Govt bonds fall as higher state debt sale adds to supply concerns

IT stocks

Nifty IT index declines 2.5% as sector braces for subdued Q3 growth

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, CSB Bank, AU SFB surge up to 8%, hit record highs; here's why

PC Jeweller share price rose on January 5, 2026

PC Jeweller share price jumps 8% after reporting increase in Q3 revenue

Topics : Sobha Markets Real Estate Buzzing stocks stock market trading Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon