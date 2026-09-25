Aether Industries rallies 9%; stock up 109% thus far in CY2026

Aether Industries share price movement

Aether Industries share price moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹1,794.55 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of the specialty chemicals more than doubled, zooming 109 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 13.3 per cent during the same period.

At 02:28 PM on Friday, Aether Industries quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹1,784, against a 0.37 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 1.7 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Aether Industries – overview, outlook

Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences, high performance photography etc.

Over the nine years from FY16-17 to FY25-26, Aether Industries transformed from a small, single-site specialty chemicals manufacturer into a diversified, scale-capable specialty chemicals, Contract Manufacturing (CEM) and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) player — delivering sustained top-line compounding, expanding margins, a rapidly growing manufacturing footprint and consistently improving absolute profitability. said the company in its FY26 annual report.

CEM and CRAMS together now contribute more than 55 per cent of total revenue, up from prior years, with management targeting a 70:30 mix in favour of CEM/CRAMS by FY29-30. By end-market, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals contributed 46 per cent of FY25-26 revenue, with material sciences contributing a further 17 per cent. The company also added 19 new marquee clients and completed over 50 customer and certification audits during the year, reflecting both broadening commercial reach and rising operational maturity. This structural shift toward recurring, long-tenor contracts continues to improve revenue visibility and absolute EBITDA contribution per rupee of revenue, the report stated.

Looking ahead, Aether said the company will continue to lean on its strengthened balance sheet and improving working capital position to fund the next phase of growth. With CRAMS and CEM targeted to constitute around 70 per cent of future sales, and with Site 5 positioned to add new capabilities including semiconductor-grade specialty chemicals, the company is well placed to deepen global partnerships and sustain its trajectory as a leading player in the specialty chemicals sector.

Crisil Ratings view on Aether Industries

Aether Industries is associated with customers such as Baker Hughes (US) and Milliken & Company (US) to supply under contract /exclusive manufacturing arrangement, which provides guaranteed offtake of the capex, along with long-term revenue visibility.

Over the years, the company diversified its revenue streams into – Contract/Exclusive Manufacturing (CEM), CRAMS, and Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) segments; contribution from CEM and CRAMS increased to 55 per cent in fiscal 2026 from 39 per cent in fiscal 2024. The growth in the CEM business with long-term contracts with customers such as Baker Hughes and Milliken and Co. provides strong revenue visibility.

With continuous capacity additions and subsequent ramp up, the overall growth trend is expected to remain strong over the medium term. This is reflected in strong operating margins of 29 – 32 per cent over the last two fiscals 2025 and 2026 and is expected to remain at similar levels, said analysts at Crisil Ratings

The company recently started operations from its newly commenced units namely Unit: 3++ and part of phase one at Unit 5, in the last quarter of fiscal 2026 and the first quarter of fiscal 2027, respectively; full-year benefits of which are expected in the current fiscal and subsequent years as evidenced by Q1 (of fiscal 2027) revenues of ₹334 crore (29 per cent higher than the same period last year). The topline will continue to rise over the medium term with the commencement and ramp-up of the new capacities and healthy demand from existing as well as new customers, the rating agency added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.