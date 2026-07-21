Alpine Texworld shares hit 5% lower circuit after flat market debut

Alpine Texworld share price today: Alpine Texworld shares listed at par with the issue price on the bourses today, delivering no returns to investors on debut. On the BSE, Alpine Texworld Ltd, formerly known as Alpine Spinweave Ltd, commanded a market capitalisation of ₹401.5 crore, according to BSE data. Post listing, Alpine Texworld shares slipped 5 per cent to hit the lower circuit at ₹99.75 on the BSE, following which trading in the counter was halted. ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management delivers 7% listing gains; Emkay initiates with 'Buy' Alpine Texworld shares listed at par with the issue price on the bourses today, delivering no returns to investors on debut.On the BSE, Alpine Texworld shares debuted at ₹105 versus the issue price of ₹105. On the NSE as well, the counter opened at ₹105 apiece.Alpine Texworld Ltd, formerly known as Alpine Spinweave Ltd, commanded a market capitalisation of ₹401.5 crore, according to BSE data.Post listing, Alpine Texworld shares slipped 5 per cent to hit the lower circuit at ₹99.75 on the BSE, following which trading in the counter was halted.

The ₹126.2 crore IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity, was booked 1.4 times. The company received bids for 1,68,76,274 shares as against 1,20,24,000 shares on the offer, according to the NSE data.

The subscription was led by the retail investors. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) segment garnered 1.54 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portions were booked 1.09 times each.

The company has said that the net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to finance the cost of setting up a new weaving unit at proposed manufacturing unit 3 to expand its production capabilities to produce Grey Fabric at Ahmedabad; prepayment or repayment, in part or full of certain outstanding borrowings; and general corporate purposes. Alpine Texworld is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and grey fabric through its integrated spinning and weaving operations. The Company also provides yarn sizing services and undertakes its manufacturing operations through its manufacturing facilities located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Its manufacturing facilities are equipped with automated machinery.

The company has also installed solar power plants to support its manufacturing operations. In addition, the Company has one subsidiary, Alpine Cottweave LLP, which is engaged in the weaving business.

During FY26, on a consolidated basis, the company achieved a revenue of ₹ 342.7 crore, Ebitda of ₹47.4 crore and PAT of ₹21.7 crore.

The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹100 - ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 142 shares. The three-day subscription window closed on July 16, 2026.