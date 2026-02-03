Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ambani, Adani group stocks surge after India-US finalise trade deal

Ambani, Adani group stocks surge after India-US finalise trade deal

While the trade deal's details are still unknown, it removes a key overhang for companies led by Asia's two richest people, both of whom had been in American cross-hairs for much of last year

Investors, Companies, markets

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. climbed as much as 7.1 per cent during trading in Mumbai — the most in two years — while Adani Enterprises Ltd. jumped 11.9 per cent, the most since November 2024 | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon
 
The flagship firms of billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani saw their shares surge after India and the US announced a much-awaited trade pact, easing months of geopolitical tensions.   
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. climbed as much as 7.1 per cent during trading in Mumbai — the most in two years — while Adani Enterprises Ltd. jumped 11.9 per cent, the most since November 2024. US President Donald Trump said late Monday night that a revised 18 per cent levy would replace the punitive 50 per cent tariffs in return for an agreement that India would stop buying Russian oil.
 
 
While the trade deal’s details are still unknown, it removes a key overhang for companies led by Asia’s two richest people, both of whom had been in American cross-hairs for much of last year for different reasons.
 
Representatives for Reliance and the Adani Group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments on the trade deal.

Also Read

Gold-jewellery related stocks zoomed up to 20% on Tuesday after US reduced reciprocal tariffs on India.

Titan, Kalyan Jewellery soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal boost

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

'Great deal of uncertainty': DEA secretary on India-US trade agreement

rice export

India's rice exporters hope to boost shipments to US after tariff cut

russia oil, crude oil

Indian refiners face challenge as Trump says country won't buy Russian oil

seafood,fishes

India's seafood exports to US set to rebound after tariff cut to 18%: SEAI

 
Reliance had become collateral damage when US officials, including Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, began criticising India for Russian crude purchases, singling out “India’s politically connected energy titans.” Adani has been indicted in a US bribery probe that has been in limbo for months, even as the tycoon sought resolve it through a powerful network of American lobbyists and lawyers.
 
The trade deal paves the way for Reliance to focus on the resumption of Venezuelan oil imports, according to people familiar with the matter.  
Reliance, which sees Venezuelan oil as a strategic alternative given the tension around Russian crude supplies, is now seeking guidance from the US and Indian governments before finalising any procurement plans, they added, asking for anonymity to discuss private information. 
 
For Adani, the improved India-US relationship will help in finding a resolution on the Department of Justice indictment, the people said. Ahead of the trade deal, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Adani cleared a procedural hurdle last week with a New York-based lawyer telling the judge that he could accept the lawsuit on Adani’s behalf. 
 
The share rally on Tuesday will offset some of the recent decline that’s led to a $24 billion wipeout in their combined net worth so far in 2026, estimates by Bloomberg Billionaires Index show. Even with today’s rally, Reliance shares are down 8 per cent this year.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 2,500 pts; Nifty tops 25,800; Gold, Silver ETFs zoom up to 10%

PB Fintech share price, q3 results

PB Fintech falls 4% post Q3; analysts flag QIP, healthcare foray risks

Nykaa, FSN ecommerce q3 results preview

Nykaa Q3 preview: Analysts expect PAT to rise 148% YoY, margins to expand

gold ETFs India, gold ETF outflows March 2025, gold ETF profit booking, gold ETF performance 2024, gold ETF inflows February, Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold investment trends, gold as safe haven, gold price rally, portfolio rebalancing In

Gold, silver ETFs rebound as three-day rout in precious metals ends

Nifty IT, India US Trade deal

Nifty IT index soars 6% intra-day, TechM hits record high; here's why

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Gautam Adani Adani Enterprises India US Trade Deal stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance