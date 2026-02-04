Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Angel One rises 3% on releasing January update; client base up 1.9% QoQ

Angel One rises 3% on releasing January update; client base up 1.9% QoQ

Angel One, in an exchange filing, reported a sharp rise in platform activity for January 2026, with orders climbing to 146.7 million, up 13.7 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y

Angel One share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One  shares gained 2.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,658 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its January update.
 
At 11:50 AM, Angel One’s share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹2,650.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 83,587.42. 
 
Angel One, in an exchange filing, reported a sharp rise in platform activity for January 2026, with orders climbing to 146.7 million, up 13.7 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y and average daily orders rising to 7.33 million, up 25.1 per cent M-o-M and 33.9 per cent Y-o-Y, even as trading days were fewer. 
 
 
The client base increased to 36.39 million, up 1.9 per cent M-o-M and 20.8 per cent Y-o-Y with gross client additions of 0.74 million, while the average client funding book hit a record ₹61.18 billion, up 4.8 per cent M-o-M and 45.7 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The company said January delivered a 15-month high in orders/average daily orders (ADOs), 

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 25,700, Sensex falls slightly; Nifty IT drops 6%; HAL falls 8%

Ramco Systems share price

Ramco Systems zooms 12% after promoter buys additional stake via bulk deal

Why did HAL share price fall today?

HAL share price tumbles 8% as firm likely misses AMCA fighter jet shortlist

DAM Capital share price in focus

DAM Capital shares tumble 6% as Q3 profit and revenue decline

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma shares drop 4% even as Q3 profit rises; check outlook

 
That apart, in Q3, Angel One reported a 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹269 crore in the December quarter, as compared to ₹281.5 crore a year ago. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the profit increased 26 per cent from ₹211.7 crore in Q2FY26. 
 
The broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1,337.7 crore, as compared to ₹1,263.8 crore Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 per cent from ₹1,201.8 crore in Q2. 
 
Its consolidated Earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (Ebdat) came in at ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 24.8 per cent on Q-o-Q basis. Reported Ebdat margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26, as compared to 34.5 per cent in Q2FY26. 
 
Its client funding book scaled to ₹5,860 crore as of December 2025, a 10.4 per cent Q-o-Q growth. 
 
The company’s board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The record date for the same is fixed as January 21, 2026. 

More From This Section

Nomura bullish on Reliance Industries

India-US trade deal 'incrementally' positive for RIL, says Nomura

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Textile shares Gokaldas, Indo Count extend rally, zoom up to 44% in 2 days

shrimp, prawn

Avanti Feeds up 35% in 2 days, stock hits new high after 8 yrs; here's why

Stock Market outlook: Nifty, Nifty MidCap seems to be technically favourably placed, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

What next for Nifty after 1,769-pt volatile ride in 3 days? Chart says this

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages shares drop 3% as analysts flag competition as key risk

Topics : Angel one Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance