Angel One rises 3% on releasing January update; client base up 1.9% QoQ

Angel One shares gained 2.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,658 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its January update.

At 11:50 AM, Angel One’s share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹2,650.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 83,587.42.

Angel One, in an exchange filing, reported a sharp rise in platform activity for January 2026, with orders climbing to 146.7 million, up 13.7 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y and average daily orders rising to 7.33 million, up 25.1 per cent M-o-M and 33.9 per cent Y-o-Y, even as trading days were fewer.

The client base increased to 36.39 million, up 1.9 per cent M-o-M and 20.8 per cent Y-o-Y with gross client additions of 0.74 million, while the average client funding book hit a record ₹61.18 billion, up 4.8 per cent M-o-M and 45.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company said January delivered a 15-month high in orders/average daily orders (ADOs),

The broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1,337.7 crore, as compared to ₹1,263.8 crore Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 per cent from ₹1,201.8 crore in Q2.

Its consolidated Earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (Ebdat) came in at ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 24.8 per cent on Q-o-Q basis. Reported Ebdat margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26, as compared to 34.5 per cent in Q2FY26.

Its client funding book scaled to ₹5,860 crore as of December 2025, a 10.4 per cent Q-o-Q growth.

The company’s board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The record date for the same is fixed as January 21, 2026.