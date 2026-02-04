Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems zooms 12% after promoter buys additional stake via bulk deal

According to the NSE bulk deals data, promoter Ramco Management purchased 1.02 million shares in Ramco Systems at ₹500.02 per share

Ramco Systems share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

Ramco Systems  shares jumped 11.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹560.15 per share. The buying on the counter came after promoter Ramco Management bought additional shares in the company through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
At 11:16 AM, Ramco Systems’ share price was trading 10.91 per cent higher at ₹555.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 83,617.86. 
 
According to the NSE bulk deals data, promoter Ramco Management purchased 1.02 million shares in Ramco Systems at ₹500.02 per share. Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 0.97 million shares at ₹499.2 per share for Rs 48.65 crore.
 
 
BSE shareholding pattern showed that promoters held 53.03 per cent stake in the company as of December 2025. Ramco Management held 300 shares in the company. Individuals/Hindu undivided family held 16.02 per cent stake, according to the data. 
 
That apart, Ramco Systems reported its Q3 results on January 28, 2026. In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.26 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹10.16 crore a year ago. 

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹178.5 crore as compared to ₹156.6 crore a year ago. 
 
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the global consolidated income of Ramco Systems
Limited stood at ₹180.02 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹46.43 crore at 26 per cent. With the recent changes in the Labour Code, after considering a one-time exceptional item of ₹21.5 crore, the net profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹3.26 crore.
 
“As we progress through our modernisation journey, we are expanding our technology teams with next-generation talent. This focus would further enable us to accelerate product shipment, enhance quality, and deepen our AI and agentic capabilities. These steps are positioning us to deliver greater value to customers as we scale,” said Abinav Raja, managing director, Ramco Systems.
 
Ramco Systems is a software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. 

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

