Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM IST
Aptus Value stock jumps 7% in 2 days on Q1 results; analysts say 'Buy'

Aptus Value stock jumps 7% in 2 days on Q1 results; analysts say 'Buy'

Aptus Value Housing has surged over 7 per cent in two sessions after the company reported strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Aptus Valua Housing Finance share price today: Shares of Tamil Nadu-based home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance India continued their upward momentum, gaining nearly 4 per cent to ₹350.7 on the NSE in Monday's intraday trade.
 
In the last two trading sessions, the stock has surged 7 per cent after the company reported strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter. The stock has recovered around 26 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹267.95 touched on January 28, 2025.
 
At 1:15 PM, Aptus Value stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹350.1 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.56 per cent at 24,704 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,505.43 crore.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Aptus Value Housing Finance Q1 results

On Thursday, July 31, the company reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit to ₹219.25 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) compared to ₹172 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 32 per cent to ₹520.26 crore. 
 
The company's interest income increased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹470 crore from ₹381 crore in June 2025. 

However, the asset quality declined marginally, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increasing to 1.5 per cent from 1.19 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA increased to 1.12 per cent from 0.89 per cent in the previous quarter.  ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Aptus Value Housing Finance Q1 results analysis - JM Financial

According to analysts at JM Financial, Aptus has been able to address its shortcomings by diversifying its presence and delivering consistent growth despite its limited presence in six states.  
 
"Its deeper presence coupled with exposure to Securities-based lending (SBL) book has aided relatively better margins over the years compared to peers, while its asset quality too remains relatively benign despite higher risk," the brokerage said.
 
JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹385.  ALSO READ | Metal index soars nearly 3% led by JSPL, SAIL, Tata Steel; here's why

Yes Securities

According to Yes Securities, Aptus’ P&L performance was in line, but disbursements were lower than expectations, and there was slightly more-than-usual movement in asset quality.
 
"Higher DA income and spread expansion drive upgrades in our FY26/27 estimates. We estimate AUM/PAT CAGR of 23-24 per cent over FY25-27 and average RoE delivery of 20 per cent," the brokerage said. 
 
Aptus has stronger moats than peers (Home First and Aavas), which is reflected in much lower BT pressure, stronger Spread performance, restrained opex and higher return on equity (RoE). Aptus also differentiates with its high founder promoter holding at 24 per cent. 
 
Yes Securities maintained 'Buy' with a 12-month target price of ₹421. 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

