GTPL Hathway slips 3% on posting mixed Q2 results; check details here

GTPL Hathway slips 3% on posting mixed Q2 results; check details here

n Q2, GTPL Hathway reported a 46.16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹7.4 crore for the second quarter

GTPL Hathway shares slipped 2.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹106.3 per share. At 10:49 AM, GTPL Hathway's share price was down 2.34 per cent on BSE at ₹106.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.55 per cent at 82,479.93.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,197.73 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹167.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹90. 

What led to a fall in GTPL Hathway shares?

The stock slipped after the company reported mixed Q2FY26 numbers. In Q2, GTPL Hathway reported a 46.16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹7.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.74 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from GTPL Hathway. 
 
However, its total revenue was up 12 per cent to ₹959.05 crore in the September quarter. It was at ₹855.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was at ₹802.64 crore and ₹140.11 crore from internet services in the second quarter of 2025-26.
 
The company's total expenditure stood at ₹854.8 crore, as compared to ₹796.9 crore.  

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹110.1 crore, as against ₹113.8 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 11.4 per cent, as compared to 12.4 per cent. 
 
GTPL is a Multiple System Operator (MSO) providing Digital Cable TV services and is a Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The company is engaged in Digital Cable TV distribution, reaching an estimated 12 million households in over 1500 towns across 26 states in India.
 
It carries a wide range of 940 Total TV Channels including more than 50 Owned/Operated Platform Services to satisfy regional preferences. We offer Digital Cable TV packages in multiple languages to cater to varied customer preferences in our areas of operation across India.
 
The company is also involved in the delivery of high-speed Broadband service using GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) to the customers’ homes (FTTX). Our high-quality infrastructure ensures delivery of seamless and uninterrupted connectivity, higher broadband speeds, and buffer-free delivery of VOD (Video-on-demand) and OTT (Over-The-Top) content.
 

