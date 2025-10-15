Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric shares jump 5% on likely foray into energy storage market

Ola Electric shares jump 5% on likely foray into energy storage market

According to a report by PTI, Ola Electric is likely to enter the energy storage market, which is expected to reach over $30 billion by 2030

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ola Electric rose 5 per cent on Wednesday amid reports that the electric vehicle (EV) maker is likely to enter the energy storage market with the launch of a product later this week. 
 
The EV maker's stock rose as much as 4.9 per cent during the day to ₹52.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 30 this year. The Ola Electric Mobility stock pared gains to trade 4.7 per cent higher at ₹52.5 apiece, compared to a 0.54 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:32 AM. 
 
Shares of Ola Electric are down over 25 per cent from their September 2025 highs. The counter has fallen 39 per cent this year, compared to a 6.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,962.78 crore.
 

Ola Electric likely to foray into energy storage market

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Ola Electric is likely to enter the energy storage market, which is expected to reach over $30 billion by 2030. 
 
Meanwhile, in a tweet on X, Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said that the EV maker will be launching their first non-vehicle product this Diwali. "Power has always been a utility, but now it becomes Deep Tech - intelligent, portable, and personal!," he added in the tweet. 

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

real estate

Keystone Realtors slips 6% after OFS opens for non-retail investors

ICICI Prudential share price,

ICICI Pru Life shares slip 3% despite healthy Q2 show; buy, sell or hold?

Saatvik Green Energy shares in focus

Saatvik Green Energy shares jump 6% on multiple order wins worth ₹689 crore

 
The PTI report added that the industry sources speculate the announcement could involve Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for homes and businesses, leveraging Ola's existing 4680 Bharat Cell technology from its Tamil Nadu Gigafactory. If Ola is indeed entering the BESS market, the company would benefit from existing infrastructure that reduces traditional entry barriers, it added.   ALSO READ | Eternal up 86% from April low; hits new high; Should you buy, hold or sell?

Ola Electric FY26 Outlook

Ola Electric, while announcing June quarter (Q1F26) earnings on July 14, said that the company expects to sell between 325,000 to 375,000 vehicles and generate revenue of ₹4,200 – 4,700 crore. 
 
With Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefit beginning from Q2 for Gen 3 product portfolio, gross margin is projected to rise to 35 per cent - 40 per cent, and the company anticipates full-year Auto Ebitda of above 5 per cent. The company also expects the auto business to remain Ebitda positive from Q2 onwards.
 
The company last month announced a festive campaign with prices of its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles starting at ₹49,999 for nine days starting September 23. Under Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, the customers now stand a chance to own Ola's scooters and motorcycles daily at never-before-seen prices. 
   

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 400pts; Nifty above 25,250; Realty index zooms 3%; Persistent 6%

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

HCL Tech vs TechM vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

Tech Mahindra shares in focus after Q2 results

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

DIIs equity inflows, domestic institutional investors buying streak, mutual fund equity investments, SIP flows record 2025, retail investors shift to equities, FPIs outflow India 2025

Rs 6 trillion & counting: DIIs pump record money in Indian stocks in 2025

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Electric Vehicles Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon