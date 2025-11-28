Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ashoka Buildcon shares slip 6% in trade: what's worrying investors?

Ashoka Buildcon shares slip 6% in trade: what's worrying investors?

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company was temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing and future bids of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for one month

Ashoka Buildcon share price

Ashoka Buildcon shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ashoka Buildcon shares slipped 6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹172.9 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company was temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing and future bids of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for one month.
 
At 9:35 AM, Ashoka Builcon’s share price was trading 3.45 per cent lower at ₹177.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 85,815.89.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,012.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹319 and 52-week low was at ₹158.05. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
According to the filing, the company received a show cause notice on November 26, 2025, in respect of the construction of the six-lane elevated corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66. 
 
The notice pertained to the incident involving the fall of two precast PSC girders, one of which fell onto a commercial vehicle, causing the fatality of the driver.

Also Read

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

VST Tillers share jumps 5% on launch of first electric Power Tiller, Weeder

Voltamp Transformers share price

Here's why Voltamp Transformers shares rose 5% in trade on November 28

Stock market live updates today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty range-bound; SMIDs in red; VIX eases 7%

Dalmia Bharat share

HDFC Secs trims target on Dalmia Bharat; keeps 'Buy' on long-term growth

NTPC

Motilal Oswal flags NTPC Coal-to-Gas boost, but cautions on execution

 
Thus, the company is temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing or future bids of NHAI for a month or completion of the investigation by the expert committee, whichever is later.
 
Ashoka Buildcon has denied the allegation that public safety was endangered. The incident in question resulted from circumstances that were sudden, unforeseeable, and not attributable to any lapse in the company’s safety practices, the filing read.  
 
In its defence, the company said that the incident was triggered due to the failure of the hydraulic jack. The failure was sudden and unpredictable, without any prior warning signs, and due to internal seal damages
 
Further, the girder fell on a moving goods carrier vehicle which entered forcibly in a prohibited construction zone. 
 
“The company has consistently implemented and maintained all safety precautions and protocols in line with good industrial practices, contractual requirements, and applicable codes and safety measures,” the company stated.
 
Meanwhile, the company is in the process of ascertaining the financial impact and shall inform the exchanges in due course of time. 
 
In a separate filing, the company informed that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining stakes held by Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust (the Investors) in its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions Limited (ACL). 
 
On November 27, 2025, the company acquired 340,000 equity shares, along with 3,283,402 Class A Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and 8,482,891 Class B CCDs, for a total of ₹667.09 crore. This transaction provides a full exit for the Investors from ACL.
 
Following this acquisition, ACL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, effective November 27, 2025.

More From This Section

Belrise Industries

Why is JM Financial upbeat on Belrise Industries? Starts coverage with Buy

Nomura

India IT sector nearing FY27 revival; AI ramp-up to be key, says Nomura

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares steady in tough November as hopes of US rate cut lift markets

Anthem Biosciences share price

Nomura initiates Anthem with 'Buy', sees strong long-term CRDMO runway

stocks to buy

Buy Eternal, hold Swiggy: Elara Capital weighs India internet sector

Topics : Ashoka Buildcon Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon