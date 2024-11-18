Business Standard
Asia Index launches BSE Select IPO to measure newly listed stocks

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of new companies across all the major sectors in India

The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE, on Monday announced the launch of a new index - BSE Select IPO - to measure the performance of newly listed stocks on the bourse either through a public issue or spin-off/demerger process.

Stocks are included in the index based on three primary criteria -- full market capitalisation, liquidity and minimum listing history of three months, Asia Index said in a statement.

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of new companies across all the major sectors in India.

 

Also, it can be used for benchmarking portfolio management service (PMS) strategies, mutual fund schemes and fund portfolios.

"2024 has been a spectacular year for new listings with India emerging among the top 3 markets globally both in terms of monies raised and companies listed. The strong showing of new listings is expected to continue as companies look at unlocking values and planning for their next stage of growth to align with the rising opportunities that will come with India's status of being the fastest-growing large economy," Ashutosh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asia Index, said.

Asia Index said that stock weightages are capped at 5 per cent to lower index concentration. The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

