Concord Biotech share price pops 6% on healthy Q4 nos; profit zooms 48% YoY

Concord Biotech share price pops 6% on healthy Q4 nos; profit zooms 48% YoY

Concord Biotech share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price: Shares of biopharmaceutical company Concord Biotech were in demand on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, with the scrip rallying up to 5.64 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,761 per share.
 
By 10:10 AM, Concord Biotech share price was off day’s high but continued to trade higher, up 4.43 per cent higher at ₹1,740.75. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 81,527.12 levels.

Why did Concord Biotech share price rise?

Concord Biotech share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results. 
 
 
The company’s profit climbed 47.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹140 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹95 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
Concord Biotech’s revenue from operations surged 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹429.9 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹319 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 41.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹190.4 crore versus ₹134.3 crore a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 44.3 per cent in the March quarter of FY25, from 42.1 per cent a year ago (Q4FY24).  

Concord Biotech dividend

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹10.70 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each fully paid up for FY25, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. 

About Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech, founded in 2000, is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company specialising in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation and semi-synthetic processes, along with finished formulations. 
 
Initially a single-product entity, Concord has evolved into a comprehensive solutions provider, offering a broad range of products across various therapeutic segments. The company has established a global presence, distributing its products in over 70 countries, including key markets like the USA, Europe, Japan, and Latin America, while also maintaining a major footprint in India. 
 
Through strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical firms, Concord continues to expand its reach and product offerings in both APIs and finished formulations.
 
Concord operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, with three key sites located near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.  
 
The Dholka facility, established in 2000, focuses on API production and has earned numerous regulatory certifications, including from USFDA, EUGMP, and PMDA. 
 
The Valthera facility, launched in 2016, manufactures a wide range of oral solids and liquids, with plans to expand into injectable formulations. 
 
The newest addition, the Limbasi facility, established in 2021, is dedicated to API production, with advanced capabilities in fermentation and downstream processing. 
 
The market capitalisation of Concord Biotech is ₹18,682 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

