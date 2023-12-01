Sensex (0.65%)
ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21 per cylinder

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers

Jet fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Friday slashed by 4.6 per cent - the second reduction in one month - while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was raised by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks.
However, price of domestic LPG - used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Alongside, price of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 1,775.50.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

